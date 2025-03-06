Healey to meet US counterpart as European leaders hold crisis talks on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Defence Secretary is expected to discuss the US decision to pause intelligence-sharing with Ukraine with his counterpart in Washington as European leaders hold crisis talks in Brussels on support for Kyiv.

John Healey will join Pete Hegseth on Thursday for a bilateral meeting on a possible peace plan while efforts continue to bridge a transatlantic rift over the country’s future security.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would confer with allies about the prospect of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia at a summit of EU leaders.

Mr Healey’s trip was agreed last week after Sir Keir Starmer announced a rise in the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, and comes as the US suspended intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

CIA director John Radcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday there has been a “pause” on “the intelligence front” following Donald Trump’s fractious Oval Office confrontation with Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

The decision could affect Ukraine’s ability to effectively use long-range western weapons, such as US-made Himars launchers and deprive Kyiv of advance information about potential incoming threats.

As he arrived in the Capitol later in the day, Mr Healey was asked what he would say to his counterpart about the issue when they meet for talks.

“Those are discussions for tomorrow, but it’s part of a two-day programme and we’re working hard for peace,” he said.

US national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that Ukraine and America were still talking despite the pause.

“I just got off the phone with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security adviser,” he said.

“We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance.”

He added: “I think we’re going to see movement in very short order.”

The French government said on Wednesday that Mr Macron, Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky could potentially meet the US president as leaders seek to bridge the transatlantic rift, but suggested that was a “wish” at the moment and there had not been an invitation from the White House.

Downing Street said details of any future travel by the Prime Minister would be set out in the usual way.

In a televised address later on Wednesday, the French president described Moscow as a “threat to France and Europe” and said he would “open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent”.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of deterrence, among other topics, during the Thursday summit in the Belgian capital focusing on support for Ukraine and wider defence.

Mr Zelensky is also invited to the meeting.

European Nato allies have for decades counted on the powerful US deterrent.

“Europe’s future does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow,” Mr Macron said, warning that “the innocence of the last 30 years” which followed the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall is “now over”.

Mr Macron said Russia is now spending 40% of its state budget in military spending, with plans to expand its army by 2030 with 300,000 additional soldiers, 3,000 tanks and 300 jet fighters.

“Who can believe that today’s Russia will stop at Ukraine?” he asked.

“I want to believe the US will stay by our side but we have to be ready if that isn’t the case.”

Mr Zelensky thanked the French president following his speech, saying “peace must be real, not just a word—it cannot mean Ukraine’s capitulation or collapse.”

“It must be just, reliable, and lasting, and this can only be achieved through strong and long-term security guarantees — for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world,” the leader said.

US-Ukraine relations reached a nadir last week when plans to sign a minerals agreement broke down following a dramatic row between Mr Trump, vice president JD Vance and Mr Zelensky.

But the US president used a wide-ranging speech in Congress to signal an easing of tensions, saying he had received a letter from the Ukrainian leader on Tuesday suggesting Kyiv is ready to sign a deal “at any time”.

“I appreciate that he sent this letter,” Mr Trump said. “We’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful?”

Before his trip, Mr Healey hailed the “special relationship” between the UK and the US and said it is “crucial that the UK and Europe step up further to take more responsibility for our security, and we are doing so”.

He added: “The Prime Minister was clear following his meetings over the past week that we will continue our dialogue with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days.”