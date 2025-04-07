Family of woman allegedly killed by British soldier in Kenya criticise inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a woman allegedly killed by a British soldier have said after meeting the Defence Secretary that they have been subject to “too many empty promises” regarding investigations into her death.

The body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found in a septic tank at a Kenyan hotel, close to a British Army base, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

According to reports, a British soldier has confessed to the sex worker’s murder.

After meeting Ms Wanjiru’s family on Monday, Defence Secretary John Healey emphasised his “determination to see a resolution” to the case and the UK’s “full support” for the investigation.

Ms Wanjiru’s family welcomed the meeting but said “little progress” appears to have been made in the inquiry since her death more than 13 years ago and an inquest almost six years ago.

In a statement, they said: “The death of our beloved Agnes has had a profound and devastating impact on our family.

“It was not only the shock of losing Agnes at such a young age, but also the horrific circumstances in which her body was found and all the trauma and struggle our family has been put through in trying to seek justice and accountability for her death that has taken a very heavy toll on all of us.

“It is now more than 13 years since Agnes was killed and almost six years since a Kenyan inquest found that she had been murdered by British soldiers, yet so little progress appears to have been made since then.

“We are grateful to the Secretary of State for Defence agreeing to meet with us, but we have waited for too many years and been offered too many empty promises.

“We hope that our meeting with the Secretary of State marks the beginning of the UK Government and Ministry of Defence taking decisive action to ensure that what happened to Agnes is properly investigated in Kenya and in the UK and to make sure that what happened to Agnes never happens again.

“We expect the UK and Kenyan governments to act and bring closure to this matter.”

In a statement, Mr Healey said he would be raising the matter with Kenyan President William Ruto at a meeting later on Monday and would emphasise the need to “accelerate progress” in the case.

Mr Healey said: “It was deeply humbling to meet the family of Agnes Wanjiru today.

“In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice.

“I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the Kenyan investigatory authorities, which has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses and of the Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya.

“In my meeting with President Ruto later today, I will emphasise the need to accelerate progress in this case.

“Our Government will continue to do everything we can to help the family secure the justice they deserve.”

According to the Sunday Times, a soldier has allegedly confessed to the killing and another soldier reported it to senior officers at the time – but no action was taken.

In a report in 2021, the newspaper said a soldier accused of the murder had been named by his comrades.

An inquest found Ms Wanjiru was unlawfully killed and a post-mortem examination concluded she had died as a result of stab sounds to her chest and abdomen.

There was also evidence that she had been beaten but, because of the condition of her body, it was unclear whether she had been sexually assaulted.