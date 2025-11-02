Healey announces £9bn investment to modernise military housing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 40,000 homes for military families are to be modernised as part of a £9 billion overhaul of armed forces accommodation.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the Government would undertake “the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years” in a drive to “back Britain’s military families”.

The plan will see almost all of the 47,700 service family accommodation (SFA) homes refurbished over the next decade, with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) promising new kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems.

Around 14,000 will receive either “substantial refurbishment” or be completely replaced.

Military accommodation has been heavily criticised in recent years, with a Commons committee last year finding problems with maintenance and historic underinvestment leaving two-thirds of SFA housing “essentially no longer fit for purpose”.

MPs also found around a third of the 133,000 single living accommodation spaces were not fit for purpose.

Around 56% of service personnel are housed in single living accommodation and 40% said poor accommodation standards had made them more likely to leave the armed forces.

The refurbishment is part of the Government’s wider defence housing strategy, set to be published on Monday.

The strategy, backed by £9 billion over the next 10 years, will also include plans to build 100,000 homes on surplus MoD land, both for civilians and service personnel.

Mr Healey announced a “forces first” policy at Labour’s party conference this year, giving service families and veterans “first dibs” on new homes built on MoD land.

The Defence Secretary said: “Every day, our British forces personnel – and their families – help to keep us all safe. In this new era of threat, we rely on them more every day. The least they deserve is a decent home.

“Our new defence housing strategy will be the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years.

“This is a new chapter: a decisive break from decades of underinvestment, with a building programme to back Britain’s military families and drive economic growth across the country.”

The strategy follows a review of military housing led by former MP Natalie Elphicke Ross, who defected from the Conservatives to Labour shortly before the 2024 general election.

Ms Elphicke Ross, whose review surveyed more than 6,000 service families, said: “For too long, military housing has been in a terrible state, this strategy seeks to change that by fixing defence family homes and delivering for the nation.”