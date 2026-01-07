US thanks Britain for ‘unwavering support’ in oil tanker seizure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US military has thanked the UK for its “unwavering support” in the seizing of a Russian-flagged oil tanker.

RAF surveillance aircraft and a naval supply ship, RFA Tideforce, assisted the operation to capture the Marinera in the Atlantic on Wednesday following a request from the US.

But no British personnel took part in the boarding of the vessel, Defence Secretary John Healey told MPs on Wednesday evening.

The Venezuelan-linked vessel, previously known as the Bella 1, was seized as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

Following the operation, the US military’s European Command posted on social media thanking the UK “for your unwavering support during the US operation to seize the M/V Bella”.

The message came just hours after Donald Trump criticised Nato allies, suggesting America was “always there” for the alliance “even if they won’t be there for us”.

America remains the only nation to have invoked Nato’s collective security provision, known as Article 5, which led to other members of the alliance assisting in the response to the terrorist attacks of September 11 2001.

The capture of the Marinera, which appeared bound for a Russian Arctic port, could prove a new flashpoint in relations between the West and Moscow, whose transport ministry appeared to suggest the international law of the sea had been breached.

But Mr Healey told MPs the seizure had been legally justified as the tanker had been “stateless” and falsely flying the flag of Guyana when it was first intercepted.

He said: “A stateless vessel may be lawfully intercepted and subjected to the law of the interdicting state.”

Mr Healey added that the Marinera had been involved in breaching sanctions on Iran, telling the Commons: “Over a four-year period, reports suggest that this vessel moved some 7.3 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, the proceeds of which have been used to finance terrorism, threat and instability across the world.”

He added it was “telling” that the ship had “changed its name and tried to adopt the Russian flag” in an effort to evade seizure.

But the Russian foreign ministry suggested the seizure had breached the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, saying it had given the ship a “temporary permit to sail under the Russian Federation flag” on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the Marinera’s seizure, Kremlin adviser and former Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Fedorov warned such a move would “be considered as (an) attack on Russia, and it could lead to very critical or maybe even crisis situation in relations between Russia and US”.