Nato will meet Russian escalation with strength, Healey says before meeting

Defence Secretary John Healey said Nato would meet Moscow’s “escalation with our strength” ahead of a meeting of the defence alliance amid a surge in Russian drone strikes in Ukraine and “totally unacceptable” incursions into European airspace.

He will attend the first gathering of Nato defence ministers since a series of drones violated European skies in recent weeks.

The alliance is seeking to bolster defences on Europe’s eastern flank after its jets downed drones over Poland and Estonia said Russian jets flew into its territory.

Mr Healey is also co-hosting the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday.

The Cabinet minister said: “The UK and Nato nations are meeting today to ramp up our response to Russia’s aggression.

“(Vladimir) Putin’s incursions into Nato territory are reckless, dangerous and totally unacceptable.

“Deliberate or not, Putin is watching what we do. And Putin should be in no doubt: if Nato is threatened, we will act.

“And we must meet his escalation with our strength.”

Mr Healey confirmed the UK’s participation in Nato’s Eastern Sentry mission, with RAF Typhoon fighter jets patrolling Poland after Russian drone incursions last month, will continue until the end of the year.

He also announced an increase in drone production for Ukraine, with the UK delivering more than 85,000 of the weapons over the last six months.

The UK will also deploy military counter-drone experts to Moldova.

He added: “Putin seeks to test, to divide, to distract. Nato nations step up to deter, to unite, stronger together than ever.”

Mr Healey is expected to hold a press conference at 5.40pm alongside Ukraine’s defence minister Denys Shmyhal and Germany’s Boris Pistorius.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ukraine’s parliament hailed the coming-into-force of a long-term partnership deal during a visit to Westminster.

The 100 Year Partnership was signed by Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in January with the aim of boosting defence and scientific collaboration and forging new community links between the two countries.

Ruslan Stefanchuk told a crowd of parliamentarians gathered in Portcullis House that he had with him a diplomatic note bringing the deal into effect.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman also said democratic countries have “no right to turn a blind eye” to Moscow’s continued destruction of Ukrainian critical infrastructure, killing of civilians and abduction of children.

Russia must receive a firm response in the form of sanctions “that cannot be avoided or circumvented,” and frozen Russian assets must be used to support Ukraine’s war effort, he said through a translator.

He spoke next to a display of an Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drone that was shot down by the Ukrainian military.

Mr Stefanchuk is also set to attend Prime Minister’s Questions and hold meetings with the Prime Minister and the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine.