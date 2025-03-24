British peacekeeping troops in Ukraine must have ‘lawfare’ protection, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have been urged to give British troops “maximum protection” from “vexatious claims” in the courts if they are deployed to Ukraine on a peacekeeping mission.

Conservative MPs repeatedly pressed Defence Secretary John Healey to confirm the UK Government would consider derogating from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the event of any deployment to remove the “lawfare” risk.

Mr Healey stopped short of offering a specific commitment although he pointed to 2021 legislation designed to give stronger protections for service personnel and veterans facing the threat of legal proceedings in relation to events which occurred on historical overseas operations.

The UK is working with allies to develop plans for troops to be deployed across land, air or sea to safeguard any peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Speaking at defence questions, shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge told the Commons: “If our forces go to Ukraine it will be as part of a peacekeeping mission.

“But, as the veterans minister (Alistair Carns) reminded us earlier, Operation Banner (in Northern Ireland) was also described as being there to keep the peace yet decades later those who served are being hounded in our courts and, in Iraq, our soldiers were subjected to hundreds of vexatious claims.

“So, if our forces go into Ukraine, will the Secretary of State consider derogating from the ECHR so as to maximise our protection against possible lawfare?”

Mr Healey replied: “If we go into Ukraine, we will be going into a negotiated peace not a shooting war.

“Our aim is to secure borders, to ensure safe skies, to ensure safe seas.

“I’d just ask the honourable gentleman is he saying that he will not support a UK mission and UK troops without that derogation?”

Mr Cartlidge replied “of course not”, adding: “The Secretary of State knows perfectly well that the Labour government derogated from the ECHR after 9/11 and there’s a country in Europe which has derogated from the ECHR since 2015 – that is Ukraine, it’s because there’s a war on.

“And surely he would recognise, even if it’s a peacekeeping force, there will still be threats and Russian nationals have been particularly adept at lawfare in our own courts.

“So, I ask him, surely he will at least consider giving the maximum protection to our armed forces from vexatious claims by derogating from the ECHR if there is a deployment?”

Mr Healey replied: “Our armed forces will always have our fullest support. Just to be clear to the honourable gentleman, we are responding now, alongside France, to put together a coalition of the willing, responding to the challenge from the US for Europe to step up on Ukraine.

“We’re responding to the requirement from Ukraine for security arrangements that will give them the conviction and confidence that any negotiated peace will last.

“That is a worthy mission, it’s one the UK is leading and I would hope it has the support of all sides of this House.”

Conservative former minister Sir David Davis later pressed Mr Healey further on the issue, as he also noted the “whole House” supports the Government’s action to preserve peace in Ukraine.

Sir David said: “That’s not the point (Mr Cartlidge) was making. He’s asking whether the Ministry of Defence recognises it has a duty of care to soldiers who fight for their country and then face decades of lawfare, misusing the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Will the department do something to protect those soldiers?”

Mr Healey replied: “We are totally committed to the duty of care we have, totally committed to standing by our forces and we recognise there’s also legislation the last government put in place to deal with any concerns in this place – the Overseas Operations Act.”

Shouts of “Ooh la la” were later heard in the Commons after Conservative Sir Ashley Fox (Bridgwater) claimed French president Emmanuel Macron has “blocked” British firms from a new European Union defence fund.

Mr Healey replied: “It’s just not accurate. There’s a new proposal for a strategy from the European Union, it has opportunities for third countries like the UK to participate, the discussions that we’re having demonstrate the importance of the UK being able to collaborate industrially and as governments in order to meet the threats that we face.”

Mr Cartlidge earlier asked Mr Healey to “stand up” to Mr Macron for prioritising “fishing rights over Europe’s collective security”.

Mr Healey responded: “I just say to (Mr Cartlidge) drop that Brexit rhetoric.

“We are leading efforts with the French government and the French military to meet the challenge of the US and the requirements of the Ukraine, to have a coalition of countries willing to stand with Ukraine in the context of a negotiated peace.”