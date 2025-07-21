Ukraine’s allies stand at ‘moment of maximum opportunity’ – Healey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine and its allies stand at a moment of “maximum opportunity” to bolster Kyiv for negotiations to end the war, John Healey said.

The Defence Secretary said the UK and other allies must use Donald Trump’s 50-day ultimatum to Vladimir Putin to start a “50-day drive” to arm Ukraine ahead of any talks, with the aim of strengthening its hand against Russia.

The US president has threatened to impose “very severe” tariffs on Russia if it does not agree a ceasefire by September 2, 50 days on from his announcement that he would sell “top-of-the-line” weapons to Nato that could then be given to Ukraine.

Speaking at the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), Mr Healey told allies gathered from 52 nations: “This is a moment of maximum opportunity.

“Last week, President Trump announced a new plan for large scale Nato weapons transfers, and committed to getting these, he said, quickly distributed to the battlefield.

“The UK backs this policy. We will play our full part in its success.”

Mr Healey added: “Alongside this new agreement to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself, President Trump also started the clock on a 50-day deadline for Putin to agree to peace or to face crippling economic sanctions.

“And as members of this UDCG, we need to step up, in turn, a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table.”

The UK Defence Secretary chaired the meeting for the fourth time, also his third time co-chairing with German defence minister Boris Pistorius.

The group, which brings together defence ministers and officials from Ukraine’s allies, was chaired by the US until Mr Trump came to power and began rowing back on American support for Kyiv and European security.

As the UK and Germany led calls for European allies to step up their support for Kyiv, Mr Healey said the two countries have “agreed to partner in providing critical air defence missiles to Ukraine”.

His German counterpart Mr Pistorius, meanwhile, said the pair were involved in an initiative to replenish ammunition for anti-aircraft guns.

“We will, together with our British friends, provide 220,000 rounds of 35 millimetre ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft gun system at short notice, financed by Germany,” the German defence minister said.

The drive to step up support for Ukraine comes after the UK revealed it has spent some £150 million on air defence and artillery for the war-torn nation over the past two months.

At least £700 million will be spent on similar support over the course of the year, according to the Ministry of Defence.