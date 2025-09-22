King welcomes newest addition to Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has welcomed the newest addition to the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

On Monday, Charles visited the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to read the Commissioning Warrant at a formal ceremony to mark HMS Agamemnon entering operational service.

Nicknamed “Awesome Aggie”, the vessel – named after the commander of the mythical Ancient Greek forces in the Trojan war – weighs 7,400 tonnes and measures 97 metres long, as long as four buses.

Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure. The vessel can strike land targets up to 1,000 miles away, serve as a launchpad for raids by teams of Royal Marines Commandos, and gather intelligence through state-of-the-art sensors.

More tests on site are expected to follow before it leaves the town for trials at sea before going into active service.

HMS Agamemnon is the sixth of seven Astute-class Fleet submarines built for the Royal Navy.

Monday’s ceremony also recognised those who built, staff and support it as Charles spoke with BAE employees involved in its construction as well as the boat’s serving personnel and their families.

Dignitaries attending included Defence Secretary John Healey, Secretary of US Navy John Phelan, US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn and High Commissioner of Australia to the UK, Stephen Smith.

Speaking before Charles arrived, Mr Healey told those gathered: “This is truly a remarkable manufacturing feat to take a piece of steel and to forge it into one of the most technologically advanced machines anywhere in the world.

“HMS Agamemnon will help to protect what has been the foundation for 60 years of armed peace, our independent nuclear deterrent.

“Agamemnon is a name which carries a long, distinguished history of naval service from Trafalgar to Crimea to the Great War.

“Agamemnon has been in the front line, an enduring symbol of British strength and victory. As the crew of this boat, you now send that proud tradition into the future.”

Earlier, Mr Healey conducted a steel-cutting ceremony at BAE for King George VI, the fourth and final Dreadnought class submarine.

The Dreadnought submarines, due to enter service from the early 2030s, are the replacement for the Vanguard-class submarines, which currently deliver the continuous at sea deterrent (CASD) for the Royal Navy.

Steve Timms, managing director, BAE Systems’ Submarines business, said: “It’s a privilege to host these ceremonies at our shipyard. Cutting steel on the fourth Dreadnought submarine demonstrates the significant progress we’ve made on the programme whilst the sixth Astute class boat, HMS Agamemnon, joins the long and distinguished list of Barrow-built vessels to be commissioned into the Royal Navy.

“The enduring partnership between our Barrow shipyard and the Navy dates back to the Victorian age, and our role as the UK’s home of submarine design and build is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Charles later visited Barrow Town Hall to bestow royal port status on the town in honour of its 120-year history as the home of UK submarine construction.

The King was greeted by cheering crowds before joining civic leaders, sea cadets, schoolchildren and members of the local community.

The day’s celebrations included a performance by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria Alexander Scott said: “Today marks a truly historic moment for Barrow.

“This recognition not only celebrates Barrow’s proud heritage, but also reinforces its role at the forefront of innovation, industry and community spirit.

“This honour is a tribute to the dedication of Barrow’s shipbuilders, port teams and the wider community.

“I want to thank the people of Barrow for the warmth of their welcome and the pride they have shown. It has been inspiring to see the whole town come together to share in this milestone.”