Healey condemns ‘cynical’ strikes on Ukraine as Russia fires hypersonic missile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians are “brutal” and “cynical”, the Defence Secretary has said as he visits Kyiv.

John Healey condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin following drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight that killed at least four and wounded dozens.

He told the BBC in Kyiv: “He talks about peace, but he is stepping up and escalating his attacks.

“Not attacks on the Ukrainian military, but on civilians and cities like this.”

He added: “It’s brutal, it’s cynical, it’s exactly why we have got to work so hard to help Ukraine secure a peace.”

An assessment by British Defence Intelligence said more than 200 drones and 20 missiles were launched against Ukraine on Thursday night, striking civilian targets and the country’s energy infrastructure.

The attack also saw Russia launch a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Known as an Oreshnik missile, the weapon is believed to have been fired from 1,622 kilometres away and well within Russian territory.

Production of IRBMs was banned by the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty between the US and Russia, but the treaty collapsed in 2019 amid repeated accusations of Russian non-compliance.

Defence Intelligence said Moscow was likely to have only a “handful” of Oreshnik missiles, which cost far more than other missiles it has used to attack Ukraine, adding its use was “almost certainly intended as strategic messaging”.

The attack came the night before Mr Healey arrived in the country to discuss plans for a Franco-British military deployment to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Mr Zelensky said he had briefed the Defence Secretary on Thursday night’s attack, saying Moscow was “trying to use cold weather as a tool of terror” and calling for Ukraine’s allies to provide additional air defence capabilities.