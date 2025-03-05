John Healey to travel to Washington and meet US defence secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence Secretary John Healey will travel to Washington this week amid efforts to bridge the transatlantic gap on Ukraine’s peace plan.

Mr Healey is due to hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday, where the war is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

He hailed the special relationship between the UK and the US as “strong as ever” and said that he will “advance” the work to end the conflict during his trip.

The US and European allies have diverged on their approach to the conflict in recent weeks, following a series of interventions from President Donald Trump, including calling Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the UK and France would lead efforts working with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting that would then be discussed with the United States.

Mr Trump had suggested that US presence in Ukraine in the event of a minerals deal between the two countries would provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from further attacks, however the deal broke down last week after a clash between Mr Zelensky and the US leader in the Oval Office.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Healey said: “Amid a period of growing global instability, the unique and special relationship between the UK and US is as strong as ever, underlined by a shared commitment to freedom and democracy.

“It is crucial that the UK and Europe step up further to take more responsibility for our security, and we are doing so.

“In the face of increasing global threats, we are cementing our ties as Nato allies, bolstering our national security and economic security, too.

“The Prime Minister was clear following his meetings over the past week, that we will continue our dialogue with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days.”

Mr Healey’s discussions on the trip are also expected to touch on the UK and US’s own defence relationship, such as through the Aukus programme.

On Wednesday Mr Healey is expected to attend a reception to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps at the British ambassador’s official residence.