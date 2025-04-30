British forces strike Houthi military target in Yemen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British forces succesfully conducted airstrikes on a Houthi military target in Yemen on Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The MoD said the action was part of a joint operation alongside US forces targeting the Houthis, following the group’s campaign of attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The strikes were conducted by Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, which used Paveway IV precision guided bombs on a cluster of buildings used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used in attacks on ships.

The MoD said “very careful planning had been completed to allow the targets to be prosecuted with minimal risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure”.

Defence Secretary John Healey said all UK aircraft and personnel involved in the operation had returned to base safely.

He said: “This government will always act in the interests of our national and economic security.

“Royal Air Force Typhoons have successfully conducted strikes against a Houthi military target in Yemen and all UK aircraft and personnel have returned safely to base.

“We conducted these strikes, supported by the US, to degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and International shipping.”

Mr Healey said the Houthis’ activities in the Red Sea were a “persistent threat” to “freedom of navigation”.

“A 55% drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fuelling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK,” he said.

“The Government is steadfast in our commitment to reinforcing global stability and protecting British working people. I am proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by the service men and women involved in this operation.”

The Houthis claim their actions are in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza – an assertion dismissed by the UK and allies.