BBC racing commentator John Hunt broke down in an emotional interview opening up for the first time about the murder of his wife and two daughters.

In a heartbreaking chat with his daughter Amy, Mr Hunt said his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise, leave behind a “legacy of love”.

Kyle Clifford, 26, killed his ex-partner Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 9July last year.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the murders, Mr Hunt revealed he still speaks to them every day and his wife and daughters had lived a life of “complete happiness”.

He told the BBC: "From the moment I wake up, I say good morning to each of them.

"Sometimes I say out loud to Hannah and Louise, 'girls, sorry I can't be with you, I'm with your mum at the moment'.

“As I close my eyes at night, I chat to them as well. They're very close to me all the time."

open image in gallery Kyle Clifford was handed a whole-life order for the crossbow and knife murders of his Louise, Hannah and Carol Hunt on 9 July last year ( Hertfordshire Police/PA )

Mr Hunt and Amy decided to speak out for the first time because they do not want to be defined by the deaths of their family. They also said the initial reporting of the deaths was inaccurate, and it added to their grief.

"I want to breathe life back into my mum, Hannah and Louise as fully-rounded people,” Amy added.

The BBC 5 Live horse racing commentator said he also rejects the reports that Louise was in an abusive relationship with Clifford.

They said the family were very close and talked all the time, sharing everything with each other.

Louise owned a dog grooming business, and Hannah worked in beauty and aesthetics.

Their life was "one of complete happiness - awash with it, really,” Mr Hunt said.

open image in gallery ( BBC News )

Amy recalled going out to sushi with her two sisters one evening and said: "We were talking about how lucky we'd been as a family.

"To have had the parents we've had and the life we've had."

John thought back to when Amy had returned home and told him and Carol what they had discussed.

"It's a beautiful thing to recall,” he said. "It was a beautiful thing to hear at the time."

open image in gallery Louise, Carol, and Hannah ( Supplied )

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving Carol Hunt, then stabbed her to death. It was less than two weeks after Louise had broken up with him.

After killing Mrs Hunt, he waited for an hour for Louise to enter the house, then restrained, raped and murdered her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Mr Hunt said Hannah had saved his life by sending a text to her boyfriend before she died, which alerted the police to who committed the murders.

The racing commentator was in central London at the time and believed Clifford had planned to kill him too.

"Police officers of 30 years' experience had their breath taken away by how brave she was, how she was able to think so clearly in that moment, to know what she needed to do," Mr Hunt said.

"I said it in court, and I said many, many times, her doing that has given me life,” he added.

open image in gallery The scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Kyle Clifford murdered Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt ( PA Archive )

John and Amy said that the family struggled to warm to Clifford completely. They considered him to be immature and inconsiderate.

However, he said that nothing had pointed to Clifford being capable of murder.

"But did we have any indication that this man was capable of stabbing my mother, of raping Louise, of shooting Louise and Hannah? Absolutely not,” Amy added.

Prosecutors said at the time Clifford became “enraged” when Louise ended their 18-month relationship, leading him to “carefully” plan the murders.

Police launched a manhunt for the killer and eventually found him injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after he shot himself in the chest with the crossbow. He was left paralysed from the chest down.