Tribute paid to former bus driver killed alongside wife in cliff fall

Former colleagues of a bus driver who died alongside his wife after their car plunged off a cliff on the Isle of Wight have expressed their sadness.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near The Needles, a well-known group of chalk sea stacks, when their Ford Mondeo left the road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and their two dachshunds.

The deceased have been identified locally as John King, a former Southern Vectis bus driver, and his wife, Lynn.

John King’s former colleagues said they were "saddened to learn" of the "tragic" incident.

Richard Tyldsley, Southern Vectis general manager, said: “John King was not an employee of Southern Vectis at the time of his death, having left earlier in the year.

“John had worked for the company as a network driver for two and half years prior to leaving. We are saddened to learn of this tragic event and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

open image in gallery The RNLI responded to the incident near The Needles ( PA Archive )

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm the death of two people, a woman and a man, aged 66 and 67 respectively, following an incident at The Needles on the Isle of Wight on Friday June 6.

“We were called at 7.21pm after a Ford Mondeo, which was being driven along Alum Bay New Road, left the road, came off the cliff top and came to rest in the water below.

“Two dogs, both dachshunds, were also in the car and died in the incident.

“Formal identification procedures are ongoing, but next of kin have been notified. A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday June 10.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident, which has been referred to the coroner, officers have been carrying out inquiries at an address on Arctic Road, Cowes, to help them to establish what happened.”