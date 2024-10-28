Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is set to hire 12,500 temporary staff this festive season in its largest seasonal recruitment drive to date.

The retail group, which includes John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, announced plans to bring in 4,100 more workers than last year to help manage increased demand.

Roles will be spread across John Lewis and Waitrose locations as well as JLP’s distribution network, gearing up for peak trading during Black Friday, Christmas, and January sales.

Recruitment is underway, with Waitrose preparing to fill 7,700 seasonal roles across its 300-plus stores, including positions for supermarket assistants, night shift workers, and delivery drivers.

Meanwhile, the 34 John Lewis department stores are looking to fill around 2,000 roles. The response has already been strong, with only a few vacancies left, according to the retailer.

In addition to in-store staffing, JLP is working with agencies to bring in 2,800 supply chain employees, including warehouse workers and drivers, to meet increased online demand.

JLP reports that the demand for Christmas products is already surging, with sales of Waitrose’s Christmas range up by 25 per cent and decorations in the John Lewis Christmas shop seeing a 20 per cent jump compared to last year.

Charlotte Lock, JLP’s Customer Director, said: “Whether it’s picking the perfect pair of headphones or discovering new ideas for holiday entertaining, we know our customers value the independent, trusted advice our partners offer.

“Our partners are truly at the heart of what makes us unique, and we’re thrilled by the strong interest in these roles, showing just how many people want to be part of the excitement around our brands this Christmas.”