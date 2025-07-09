Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hugh Grant and the Queen among famous faces in crowd during day 10 of Wimbledon

Former prime minister Sir John Major, actor Hugh Grant, and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were seen in the Royal Box

Jenny Garnsworthy
Wednesday 09 July 2025 16:50 BST
Hugh Grant, left, alongside Sir John Major in the Royal Box on day 10 of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Hugh Grant, left, alongside Sir John Major in the Royal Box on day 10 of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen and Peter Phillips sat among a host of famous faces from the world of acting, politics and sport on day 10 of Wimbledon.

Phillips was joined in the Royal Box at the championships by his partner Harriet Sperling, and did not sit with Camilla, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot.

Also watching Novak Djokovic play Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final were British actors Hugh Grant, Joe Alwyn and US actors Cooper Koch and Matt Bomer.

Former prime minister Sir John Major and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were also in attendance, with the latter sitting next to Koch and with Alwyn on his other side.

Sportsmen including retired hockey player Mark Precious, former rugby player Jonathan Davies and cricketer Kumar Sangakkara watched seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in action on Centre Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s proceedings at Wimbledon attracted acting royalty including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Mark Rylance, Jodie Foster, Richard E Grant and Sienna Miller.

Other well known faces to have attended this year’s championships so far include the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker – who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl have also been spotted enjoying the tennis.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in