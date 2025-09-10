Swinney says there is a ‘real chance’ for a better deal on tariffs for Scotch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has insisted there is now a “real chance of a better deal” on tariffs for Scotch whisky – but he said the UK Government now needs to get such an agreement “over the line”.

John Swinney made the comments after flying back from Washington DC – where he spent 50 minutes talking to President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday.

The visit came amid concerns from the sector about the impact of tariffs – currently levied at 10% on whisky exported from Scotland to America.

With Mr Trump due to arrive to the UK for a state visit next week, the First Minister said the coming days would be “critical” as politicians on both sides of the Atlantic seek to finalise a trade deal.

Mr Swinney said the US president had “listened carefully” to his arguments in what he said was a “very serious and a very substantial conversation”.

Speaking at a press conference at his official residence, Bute House, in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, the First Minister stated: “We set out our case, set out the chance that we believe that exists for a better deal that benefits America and Scotland, and President Trump listened carefully to Scotland’s case.”

He added: “I want to be very clear, we did not conclude a deal – that work rests with the United Kingdom Government.”

Mr Swinney said he had “worked hard to create a platform for the UK Government to negotiate and to deliver on Scotch whisky”.

He insisted “a better deal for Scotch whisky was not previously on the agenda”, adding that when the US president visited Scotland in July it had become clear that “the tariff on whisky was not on his radar”.

The First Minister said that had changed.

With regards to a deal – which he insisted would also benefit the US as well as the Scotch whisky sector – he was clear that “the ball is firmly in the UK Government’s court”.

Mr Swinney said UK ministers “must press on with the detailed negotiations and try to get a deal over the line”.

He added: “That said, I have to be realistic about our chances of getting this deal.

“US policy is pro tariffs, the president believes in tariffs, so nothing here is going to be easy, it never was.

“But I think and I hope there is now a real chance of a better deal.

“We’ve done the best we can to put this possibility in front of US decision-makers, including the ultimate US decision-maker.

“I think we have made progress for Scotland this week in the trip to the United States.”

During his brief visit to the US, Mr Swinney also met with representatives from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States as part of efforts to push for a better deal – with one option being a zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits.

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson has previously highlighted how the connections between Scotch whisky and bourbon mean such an arrangement could benefit both sectors.