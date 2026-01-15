Do not let US use Scottish airports to launch Greenland attack, Swinney urged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The First Minister has been urged to ban the US military from using Scottish Government-owned airports in the event it launches an attack on Greenland.

John Swinney faced calls to ensure Donald Trump cannot use any public infrastructure as a launchpad for attacks on Nordic countries.

Gillian Mackay, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, warned Scotland must not be “complicit” in any American attack on the country’s allies.

It comes after the US military used a Scottish Government-owed airport during its operation to seize a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

Assisted by UK forces, US special operations aircraft landed at Wick John O’Groats Airport in the Highlands before flying further north.

The Venezuelan-linked vessel, previously known as the Bella 1, was seized as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

The action followed the US attack on Venezuela which saw the military capture president Nicolas Maduro and fly him to America, with Mr Trump saying he would now run the country until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can be ensured.

Concerns have risen in Europe as Mr Trump continues to step up his calls for Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of Denmark, to become part of the US.

Mr Trump said he could not rule out the use of military force to take over Greenland.

During First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Swinney was urged to ensure infrastructure owned by the Scottish Government would not be part of such an attack.

Ms Mackay told the SNP leader: “Scotland must stand up to Trump and his contempt for international law and ensure the people of Greenland that we will not be complicit in any part of an attempted annexation.

“Can the First Minister commit that the US military will be banned from using Scottish infrastructure and assets, including all of our publicly-owned airports, if they launch operations against our Nordic allies?”

Mr Swinney said he had made clear over his political career that he believes in the international rules-based system “for ensuring peace and stability in the world”.

He said: “Gillian Mackay raises issues with me about the use of infrastructure within Scotland that is under the control of the Scottish Government and I want to make it clear that I believe it is important that all of that infrastructure, if it were ever to be used, can only be used consistent with the international rules-based system for the arrangements between countries, and I will ensure that is the case as First Minister.”

He added that he stands with the international community to protect the right of the people of Greenland to determine their future.

But Ms Mackay criticised the SNP leader’s response, saying: “It is not good enough to be vague on this.”