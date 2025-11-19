Scotland ‘utterly rejoicing’ after securing World Cup qualification – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland is “utterly rejoicing” after the country qualified for the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998, the First Minister has said.

The team sealed their place at next summer’s tournament with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

Fans including Sir Andy Murray have shared their elation after the country qualified for the tournament in North America.

Speaking at the Institute for Government in London on Wednesday, John Swinney told of the “overwhelming excitement of last night”.

The First Minister, who was at the match at Hampden, added: “Scotland is utterly rejoicing today at what was a magnificent spectacle of goal scoring last night.”

He said even when he had been at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station at about 5.30am on Wednesday to travel to London, passers-by had wanted to talk to him about their “excitement” at Scotland’s victory.

Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Ross raised an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday on the win, where Health Secretary Neil Gray said he expects the First Minister to invite the squad to Bute House for a reception.

Sir Keir Starmer congratulated the team during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The PM said: “Let me start by congratulating Scotland on their magnificent victory last night. Qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

“They qualified with fantastic goals, including a cracker from former Arsenal player Kiernan Tierney, who was always a great favourite with the fans.”

Scott McTominay scored the first goal early in the game at Hampden with an overhead kick before the Danes equalised.

Substitute Lawrence Shankland then restored Scotland’s lead in the 78th minute following a corner, only for the Danes to equalise again.

However, in six minutes of added time, Kieran Tierney scored a strike from 25 yards while Kenny McLean then scored a goal from the halfway line.

That left Scotland top of the group and meant they had secured a place in next summer’s World Cup finals – ending a 28-year-wait.

Tennis star Sir Andy wrote on social media: “Yessssssssssssssssssss! Never in doubt Scotland. North America here we come.”

Other football fans also shared their elation at the result.

The Tartan Army Group posted on X “We’re going to the World Cup”, and also said: “No Scotland, no party!”

One fan posted: “One of the greatest nights in Scottish football. A game bookended with two of the most spectacular goals ever scored by Scotland players. Happy days!!!”

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government is “extremely proud of our team”, and she added on BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday: “It is an absolutely momentous win, tremendous moment for our country, and I know everybody is pinching themselves this morning, asking if it was all real.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar posted on social media: “Congratulations Scotland! We are going to the World Cup!”, while Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay wrote: “Never in doubt Scotland.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke praised the Tartan Army for their support during the match.

He said: “The crowd were fantastic. I asked them before the game, but they don’t always listen to me.

“But this time they listened and they were great.

“Obviously, we gave them a great start with Scott McTominay’s goal, that got them excited, got them engaged in the game.

“But even when the penalty went in immediately, the crowd were behind us again.

“When it goes 2-1, they are right behind us. When it goes 2-2, I heard them again and that was really important, right in the last part of the game the crowd was still with us.

“Everybody was in the stadium, nobody left because they could smell magic.”