Train derailment would have been ‘terrifying experience’, Swinney says

A train coming off the tracks while travelling from Scotland to London would have been a “terrifying experience” for those involved, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Mr Swinney spoke after four people suffered minor injuries when the passenger train derailed in Cumbria, near the village of Shap, on Monday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with paramedics assessing 87 people who had been on board the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to London Euston.

Operator Avanti West Coast said the incident had left rail lines blocked, urging its customers: “Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.”

It added it was “likely there will be a significant disruption” to services “for a number of days” as a result.

The First Minister said he had been “very concerned” to hear about the incident.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Swinney said: “Rail travel is normally a very safe way of travel, so when these incidents happen they are matters of enormous concern and require detailed investigation.”

While he stressed no-one had been seriously hurt in the incident, he added: “This will have been an absolutely terrifying experience to have witnessed, so it’s important that all support is in place for everyone that’s affected.”

He stressed the Scottish Government was in touch with the UK Government “about the steps that are being taken to investigate the incident and also to support those affected”.

The derailment took place the day after a number of people were stabbed on an LNER train travelling between Doncaster and London, with a crew member on board the service left in a critical but stable condition after Sunday’s incident

In the wake of that, Mr Swinney said: “I think we’ve obviously got to make sure there’s adequate safety and security in place for passengers on trains.”

He stressed overall that “rail travel is fundamentally safe and the British Transport Police do an excellent job”.

Mr Swinney said LNER staff on the train had “exercised enormous bravery in protecting passengers from attack” in what he described as being “an incident of the greatest degree of seriousness”.