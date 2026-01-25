Cultural problems at health board of infection scandal hospital – John Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There have clearly been “cultural problems” at the health board which is at the centre of the hospital infections scandal, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister said the issues at NHS Greater Glasgow And Clyde (GGC) would be “flushed out” by Lord Brodie’s inquiry into the issue, saying the situation at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was “completely unacceptable”.

However, he expressed confidence in the health board’s current leadership.

On Saturday night, NHS GGC issued a clarification statement to its closing submissions to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

Referring to its comments about “pressure” to open the hospital on time, the health board said this referred to internal pressure within the organisation.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government had not asked for the clarification statement from NHS GGC.

Asked why it had taken so long for the health board to admit the problems with the hospital environment, he said: “It’s quite clear there’s been a cultural problem in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and that the inquiry essentially is flushing out that issue.”

He continued: “The Government will take very, very seriously what Lord Brodie says and will act upon his recommendations.

“Because what has clearly happened in the situation in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is completely unacceptable.”

Mr Swinney said there had been “a lot of change” in the health board’s leadership and insisted its current chief executive, Professor Jann Gardner, understood the importance of the issues.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also appeared on the Sunday Show.

He praised campaigner Kimberly Darroch, whose daughter Milly Main died after contracting a water infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, as an “extraordinary person”.

Mr Sarwar said the inquiry had not examined the “political decision-making” around the opening of the hospital.

He said: “The same people that have told us there’s nothing to see here for the last decade are the same ones telling it now, and I just frankly don’t believe it.”

He continued: “I think there’s something rotten at the core, both in terms of the health board management and officials and also ministers.”

The final closing submissions in the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry took place on Friday.

Lord Brodie, who is chairing the inquiry, said he has “much work” to do before he publishes his final report.