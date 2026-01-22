No Government pressure applied to open flagship hospital on time, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There was no pressure from the Scottish Government to open a flagship Glasgow hospital on time, John Swinney has said, as he committed to publishing documents not submitted to a public inquiry.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said this week that pressure had been applied for the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to open on time, but it was “not ready”.

The board also admitted the environment at the facility likely led to infections which resulted in the deaths of patients.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney – who was deputy first minister when the hospital opened in 2015 – rejected the accusation.

Asked by Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay if the Government had applied pressure, the First Minister simply said: “The direct answer to that question is no.”

Pressed three more times by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar – who has campaigned on the issue alongside affected families for years – the First Minister continued to reject assertions that ministers had pressured the board.

Mr Swinney has also faced opposition calls this week to release documents relating to the opening of the hospital.

Responding to those calls in Holyrood, the First Minister said: “I have every confidence in (inquiry chairman) Lord Brodie in taking the evidence that he has taken will provide the open scrutiny and the truth that is required by the families and by everybody else.

“The Government has shared all relevant evidence that addresses the terms of reference of the inquiry.

“Nonetheless, if there is anything further related to the business of Government, whether that’s cabinet minutes or ministerial correspondence not submitted to the inquiry, then I’m happy to release this, subject to any appropriate redactions, such as personal information and the respecting of legal professional privilege.”

Mr Findlay went on to urge the First Minister to fire those at NHSGGC who have been accused of disbelieving, demeaning and smearing the families of those impacted by the infections scandal.

Mr Swinney said: “We have to await the outcome of the inquiry from Lord Brodie, but what I will say to Russell Findlay today is that in all circumstances, the Government will take seriously all recommendations from Lord Brodie in taking forward the issues that have to be addressed as a consequence of the commissioning of a public inquiry into the issue.”

Mr Sarwar said the First Minister’s answers were “simply not credible”, as he urged him to set out who had “pressured” the health board into opening the hospital.

The Scottish Labour leader pointed to an internal report released before the opening of the children’s hospital on the QEUH campus that warned of a high risk of infections “and therefore a high risk to life for immunocompromised patients”.

He added: “It was ignored, pressure was applied, and the hospital opened anyway, with devastating consequences.

“So who applied that pressure and why?”

The First Minister said the Scottish Government was not advised about the water contamination until 2018 – three years after the hospital opened.

He said Lord Brodie “must have the opportunity to consider and to reflect on the evidence and to set out his conclusions” of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

Mr Sarwar said families of those who died at the hospital “deserve the truth”.

He added: “It is either at least negligence, or more likely criminal incompetence if the Government is suggesting this report was never seen when this hospital opened.

“Nicola Sturgeon was the first minister, John Swinney was the deputy first minister and the finance secretary who signed the cheques, and Shona Robison was the health secretary.

“They received this report weeks before the hospital opened, warning of high risk of infections, they ignored, opened it anyway, and children died as a result.

“For seven years, families have been lied to, whistleblowers have been bullied, gaslit and punished, and those who raised concerns were dismissed and patronised as pressure was applied to open the hospital before it was ready, even though it had contaminated water that risked lives.”

The First Minister’s comments come after a scathing statement from the families of those affected by the scandal.

Released ahead of closing statements being made at the inquiry on Thursday through Thompsons Solicitors Scotland, the families said ventilation and water issues at the hospital “killed and poisoned our loved ones”.

Their statement added: “We were all lied to by GGCH (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde). We were all disbelieved by GGCH. We were all demeaned and smeared by GGCH. We have all had or families devastated and our lives traumatised by GGCH.”

They added: “The leadership of GGCH past and present must now face a reckoning.”

Political leaders were also urged to take action by the families.

Mr Swinney said earlier: “What I would say to the families who have been affected by the issues being looked at at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital inquiry is, first of all, to express my sympathies to them for the losses that they’ve suffered and the experience that they have had.

“The Government set up the inquiry to get to the truth and it’s absolutely vital that is the case, so the families can understand and have confidence in what has happened and that we can learn lessons from all of that.

“I assure the families that the Government will look with care and with attention at the conclusions of the public inquiry that we established to make sure that we address all the issues that are involved.”