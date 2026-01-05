Swinney says ‘variety of tactics’ could be used to win second independence vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has insisted there are a “variety of tactics” that could be used to force a second vote on Scotland’s place in the UK, if May’s Holyrood vote shows “emphatic support” for independence.

The First Minister and SNP leader has set his party the target of winning an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament in a bid to win a fresh referendum on the issue.

But with the current Labour Government rejecting calls for such a vote – as previous Tory PMs also did – Mr Swinney was pressed on how he would convert a majority into a second referendum ballot.

The First Minister told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme that there are a “variety of tactics we can deploy if the people of Scotland give us their emphatic support for the question of Scottish independence”.

However he was clear he was “not going to set out my tactics in advance of an election campaign”.

Mr Swinney’s comments come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphatically ruled out another independence vote taking place – saying in November that the 2014 ballot had been described as a “once-in-a-generation referendum”.

She insisted: “People gave their verdict then, we don’t need another one.”

Mr Swinney however argued it would be an “an unsustainable democratic position for the UK Government to resist the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland”.

He added that the “emphatic will of the people of Scotland” could still lead to another vote.

His message to voters ahead of the May 7 Holyrood election is that “if people want Scotland to become an independent country, the route to make that happen is by electing a majority of SNP MSPs in the Scottish Parliament”.

The First Minister added: “I am simply saying to people in Scotland if they want Scotland to be an independent country then the safest, most reliable way of delivering that outcome is to vote for the Scottish National Party.”

Recalling the 2011 election, when the SNP, under then leader Alex Salmond won an unprecedented majority in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney said this had meant the argument for holding a referendum was “irrefutable”.

The SNP leader declared that “that is the precedent we’ve got to rely upon”.

It comes as polling north of the border suggests the SNP is on track to remain the largest party at Holyrood – in what would be a record fifth consecutive Scottish Parliament election victory – but could fall short of an overall majority of 65 seats.

“We’ve got polling at this stage, some of it shows we could achieve 63 seats,” Mr Swinney accepted.

He insisted he was “not satisfied” with that polling level as it stands, saying his party was “campaigning with energy and with enthusiasm and with focus” in order to seek to win a majority – with the First Minister adamant that this is “the route to Scotland becoming an independent country”.

His comments came as his insisted that leaving the UK would give Scotland a “fresh start with independence”.

Mr Swinney said the alternative to that was to “stay with the stagnation of Westminster” and with UK standards of living that have been “flat as a pancake” for the past 15 years.

Instead of Scotland being “saddled with economic mistakes of Westminster” he promised the SNP would offer voters “a bold agenda of what the future of Scotland can look like”, saying independence would allow the country to achieve the “far superior” economic performance of other small independent nations in Europe.