First Minister to address Holyrood on Gaza

John Swinney will announce a range of actions the Scottish Government is to take in response to the “unacceptable” situation in Gaza, as he said Israel’s actions there “constitute genocide”.

The Scottish First Minister said politicians “urgently need to do more to help” as the death toll “spirals”.

The situation was discussed at the weekly Scottish cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and Mr Swinney said a number of measures had now been agreed in a bid to ease the “crisis”.

Speaking ahead of a statement at Holyrood on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said the death toll in the territory had mounted “on a daily basis”.

He said: “The international community, including Scotland, has called on the Israeli government to agree to an immediate ceasefire but the calls go unanswered and the death toll spirals.

“It is simply unacceptable.

“I continue to share the concerns of other governments and international leaders that actions of the Israeli government in Gaza constitute genocide. That means we urgently need to do more to help.”

The SNP leader said a “range of actions that the Scottish Government can take in response to the crisis in Gaza” had now been agreed by his cabinet.

He added: “I will outline those measures in Parliament this afternoon and I urge all members to unite and show their support for the people of Gaza, to call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and an end to this conflict.”

New Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer had urged the First Minister to take action.

Mr Greer said: “This First Minister has recognised that Israel’s actions amount to genocide, but his claim to be doing all he can to put pressure on them just isn’t true.

“This statement is his opportunity to change that and for the Scottish Government to start taking action.”

If firms based in Scotland are profiting from dealings with Israel, Mr Greer said, “they should not get a penny more in grants or contracts here in Scotland”.

“What Israel is doing to Palestine is one of the greatest crimes against humanity of this century,” he said.

“Every government and every leader across the world will be judged on how they respond to this atrocity.

“So far, the Scottish Government has been strong on words and lacking in action. I hope this is the day that changes.”

“But we cannot sit back and watch the horror unfold while we wait for action.”

He added: “I will update Parliament on Wednesday afternoon with the actions we are taking to show our solidarity with the Gazan people and to help end this barbaric conflict.”

He also met the head of the Palestinian Mission, as well as Scotland’s Chief Rabbi, this week.