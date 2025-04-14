Swinney pledges earlier legislative programme to help tackle tariff ‘challenges’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said he will be publishing his Government’s legislative programme earlier than usual to allow for a “full year of delivery” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

The First Minister also said Scots should be “prepared rather than scared” about the economic challenges ahead.

He said the Grangemouth refinery should be nationalised to protect its future, if the UK Government is staking similar action to protect the British Steel site at Scunthorpe.

Speaking at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh on Monday, Mr Swinney said the programme for government would be published on May 6, “a date that will enable a full year of delivery between now and the Scottish election”.

He also said the Scottish Government would be taking action ahead of the “undoubted economic challenges that we face”.

Mr Swinney said: “I know people are tired and anxious, desperate for light at the end of the tunnel, that’s why I want us to be prepared rather than simply scared.”

He added: “You can put tariffs on many things but you can’t put them on ingenuity and common purpose.”

Mr Swinney said he wanted his programme for government to offer “meaningful solutions” to people’s problems.

At a press conference in Bute House, the First Minister said the Scottish Government would seek to address “that underlying feeling of anxiety that affects so many people at this time”.

He said the legislative programme would make it easier to get appointments with GPs, adding that a “corner has been turned” on NHS performance.

Mr Swinney said he had spoken to the Prime Minister and other devolved leaders on Friday about US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He said while the call had been constructive, the UK Government should do “much more to protect Scotland’s economic interests”.

The First Minister said he will convene a meeting of business leaders and trade unions to discuss how to respond to the “emerging economic realities”.

He urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to relax her fiscal rules, adding: “If British Steel is to be nationalised to protect it, then so too should Grangemouth”.