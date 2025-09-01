John Swinney ‘absolutely horrified’ by Holyrood hidden camera allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister John Swinney has said he was “absolutely horrified” by reports alleging a hidden camera had been placed in the toilets at the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP leader said he was “extremely concerned” about the implications for those using the Holyrood building, including MSPs, staff and journalists.

His comments came after MSP Colin Smyth denied allegations he had placed a secret camera in toilets in the building.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday August 5 and charged with a separate offence of possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday, effectively preventing him from accessing the building.

On Monday evening, the Scottish Parliament confirmed Mr Smyth had resigned as convenor and member of Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee.

With MSPs due to return to Parliament after the summer recess on Tuesday, the First Minister was pressed earlier on Monday over whether the building is a “safe place to work”.

Mr Swinney said to the PA news agency that as the case against Mr Smyth was live there were “strict limits” on what he could say.

He said: “I’m absolutely horrified by what has been the subject of revelations over the course of the last few weeks.

“I’m extremely concerned about what the implications for members of parliament, members of staff, journalists, for everyone who uses the parliamentary building.”

As such, he said it was “so important that parliamentary authorities provide that clear and definitive reassurance to everybody involved”.

On Friday it was confirmed Police Scotland had carried out a search of toilets and changing facilities in the Parliament building, with “no covert recording devices” found.

Those using the building were also told there will be “enhanced additional checks” going forward.

Mr Smyth, meanwhile, issued a statement in which he rejected the allegations against him.

The MSP said: “This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute.”

He added that “for legal reasons I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation” but stressed he was “fully co-operating” with the authorities, saying he hoped investigations could be “concluded quickly and fairly”.

Speaking at Glasgow Caledonian University on Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “It’s deeply distressing and shocking for all of us and for people across the parliamentary estate, no doubt.

“As soon as we became aware of the seriousness of the allegations, Colin Smyth was suspended. He now sits as an independent MSP.

“This is, of course, an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further on any questions about the Parliament.”