Shetland will play ‘significant role’ in driving economic growth – Swinney

John Swinney has said Shetland will play a “significant role” in efforts to drive economic growth ahead of his visit to the islands.

Scotland’s First Minister said the islands are well placed to capitalise on the “renewables revolution” and also said the area can play a “vital role” in driving forward Scotland’s food and drink industry.

Mr Swinney travels to Shetland on Wednesday and will undertake a series of visits and engagements in relation to his government’s priorities of eradicating child poverty, improving public services, growing the economy and protecting the planet.

His itinerary will include visits to a nursery, Lerwick Port Authority, University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Scalloway and a local crofting business, before he returns to the mainland on Thursday.

Mr Swinney said: “I have always been clear that I am First Minister for all of Scotland – including people living and working on our incredible islands.

“This will be my second visit to Shetland as First Minister and I am very much looking forward to returning to see progress, witness some very innovative projects and hear directly from people to understand more about the challenges and opportunities of island life.

“Shetland will play a significant role in our efforts to drive economic growth, and is well placed to help Scotland capitalise on the many benefits offered by the renewables revolution – particularly through the expansion of the Deep Water Quay at Lerwick Harbour, supported by £1.175 million funding delivered by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to invest up to £500 million over five years to develop Scotland’s ports and offshore wind supply chain.

“This important project will help attract investment, create jobs and boost prosperity in Shetland and beyond.

“Local producers in Shetland also play a vital role in driving Scotland’s food and drink industry forward fuelling one of the country’s most successful export sectors with world-class quality and authenticity.”

Mr Swinney also said that Shetland is one of six childcare “early adopter communities” areas across Scotland which are expanding access to childcare for families who need it most – and testing new approaches to delivering childcare in a rural island community.

He said: “These examples illustrate Shetland’s importance in delivering my government’s ambitions.”