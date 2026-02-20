Swinney accused of ‘faux outrage’ over Lord Advocate criticism ‘to distract’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The First Minister’s anger over criticism of the Lord Advocate has been branded “faux outrage” by the leader of the Scottish Tories.

First Minister’s Questions became heated on Thursday as John Swinney backed his top law officer as Russell Findlay accused her of “corruption”.

The attack came after it was revealed Dorothy Bain KC had informed the First Minister on January 19 that former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell – Nicola Sturgeon’s estranged husband – had been charged with embezzling almost £460,000 from the party. That was weeks before the indictment was made public.

Mr Findlay and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the minute – which was sent to some of the First Minister’s top advisers – provided political advantage.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday ahead of his party’s conference in Edinburgh, Mr Findlay accused the First Minister of using his anger at Holyrood to distract from the issue at hand.

“It’s absolutely stinking and I think John Swinney’s faux outrage is a desperate attempt to detract and distract from the real issues about this sorry mess,” he said.

The Scottish Tory leader – who will address party faithful for the final time before May’s election on Saturday – added: “The whole sorry mess stinks of corruption – it’s not normal what happened and it’s not right what happened.

“This Lord Advocate said she had recused herself from the entire process, yet a newspaper discovers that she’s been emailing John Swinney a private briefing with sensitive details of the case involving Nicola Sturgeon.

“Bear in mind, this is a Lord Advocate that was appointed to the SNP Government by Nicola Sturgeon and retained by John Swinney.

“This information was political advantageous to the SNP Government.”

The Lord Advocate, who appeared to answer an urgent question on the issue in Holyrood this week, said she “roundly rejects” any allegations of corruption, while the First Minister said he has “absolute confidence” in the law officer.

The First Minister told Holyrood on Thursday: “I want to say something very directly to Mr Findlay, to Parliament and to the public in Scotland.

“Dorothy Bain is an outstanding prosecutor, she is an outstanding lawyer, she has 40 years of unimpeachable service to the public interest in Scotland.

“She alone is responsible for more cases of sexual violence of men against women being brought to justice than any other person, and I put on record today my absolute confidence in the Lord Advocate in undertaking her duties.”