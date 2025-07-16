Swinney ‘supports’ NHS Fife after trans medic row nurse cleared of misconduct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has insisted he has confidence in the health board at the centre of an employment tribunal brought after a transgender doctor was allowed to use a female changing room at a hospital.

Nurse Sandie Peggie complained about Dr Beth Upton being granted access to female changing facilities, and has taken Dr Upton and bosses at NHS Fife to an employment tribunal.

As tribunal proceedings resumed on Wednesday, it emerged Ms Peggie has been cleared of gross misconduct allegations following a separate disciplinary hearing by the health board.

Scottish Conservative equalities spokeswoman Tess White said: “This decision confirms what we’ve known all along – Sandie Peggie did nothing wrong.

“NHS Fife’s credibility lies in tatters and senior bosses owe Sandie an immediate and unreserved apology.”

First Minister John Swinney however insisted: “NHS Fife has my confidence and support.

“They’ve got important work to do to deliver for the healthcare needs people of Fife, and that’s what I expect them to.”

He said the disciplinary process had “examined issues about the alleged conduct of Sandie Peggie” and had now “reached its conclusion”.

The First Minister added: “It is important that these processes are fair to all parties and that is what has been taken forward here and it has reached its conclusion.

“There is obviously an employment tribunal that has been brought by Sandie Peggie that is currently under way.

“It’s not appropriate for me to comment on the live proceedings that are under way in that process.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “It’s frankly astonishing that John Swinney is still backing this discredited health board to the hilt.

“They’ve dragged a dedicated nurse through a traumatic disciplinary hearing and tried to cover up the hundreds of thousands they have already squandered on this tribunal.

“SNP ministers have ignored countless warnings that NHS Fife was failing to comply with their legal obligations.

“It raises a serious question, what exactly would this health board have to do to lose the First Minister’s confidence?

“Instead of defending the indefensible, John Swinney should finally stand on the side of women and girls and ensure that NHS Fife and other public bodies are following the law by always providing single-sex spaces.”