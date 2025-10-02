Four Scots on Gaza aid flotilla ‘kidnapped’ by Israel, Green co-leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Scots attempting to get aid into Gaza have been “kidnapped” by Israel, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has said.

Ross Greer called on First Minister John Swinney to demand the “immediate release” of the Scots, who were part of a flotilla that was intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, were on board around 43 boats as the 500 activists attempted to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry said a number of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla had been “safely stopped”, with those onboard now set to be deported.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Greer – an MSP for the West Scotland region – said four Scots, including one of his constituents, had been “kidnapped by the Israeli military”.

He told MSPs: “They were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Dozens of ships and hundreds of ordinary people doing what the world’s governments have refused to do, trying to break Israel’s siege of Gaza and deliver life-saving food and medical supplies to starving Palestinians.

“Their boats have been attacked by drones, had chemicals dropped on them, and last night they were attacked by the Israeli navy.

“Not one boat made it to Gaza.”

Mr Greer urged Mr Swinney to “demand the immediate release” of those detained, and called on him to contact Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to intervene.

The First Minister said he has already approached the UK Government over the incident.

“This morning, I asked officials from the Scottish Government to seek an update from the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which was forthcoming, and I am grateful for the information from the FCDO.

“They have informed us they have lobbied the Israeli government to respect law and to protect everyone on board’s safety, and we will keep in close contact with the UK Government regarding the wellbeing of those on the flotilla.

“In relation to the subsequent issues that Mr Greer raises with me about the actions of the Government, I set out in my statement to Parliament on September 3, the actions the Government is taking, and I assure Mr Greer those have been followed up by the Government.”

The flotilla was the largest yet to try to break the blockade, and it came at a time of growing criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, where its offensive has laid waste to wide swathes of territory and killed tens of thousands of people.

Activists said they hoped the sheer number of boats would make it more difficult for Israeli authorities to intercept them all, but Israel’s foreign ministry declared the operation over on Thursday afternoon.

Supporters of the flotilla took to the streets in several major cities late on Wednesday after news of the interception broke – including in Rome, Istanbul, Athens, and Buenos Aires – to condemn the Israeli operation and the ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned about the situation with the Sumud flotilla. We are in touch with the families of those British nationals involved, and we have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear that we expect the situation to be resolved safely, with due respect for the rights of all those on board, and in line with international law.

“No one would be trying to deliver aid directly via this route if the Israeli government had not placed completely unacceptable restrictions on the flow of aid, creating a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to immediately and unconditionally lift restrictions on aid so that the UN and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need.

“That requires the opening of land routes so that aid can be delivered into Gaza through safe and established channels, at the pace and volume that is required to meet the scale of this humanitarian crisis.”