Glasgow council needs ‘more time’ to resolve homeless refugee issues – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasgow City Council needs “more time” to resolve issues with homeless refugees, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister said the SNP-controlled council needs longer “to resolve the questions that arise around the homeless status of individuals” as he was pressed on whether he backed a pause in asylum seekers coming to Glasgow.

Officials at the city council have said homelessness services are coming under strain due to an increase in asylum seekers being granted leave to remain, after which they can apply for housing assistance from the local authority.

Speaking to Sky News ahead of the SNP conference this weekend, Mr Swinney said the council had proposed a “fair and reasonable approach” which the Home Office should respond “positively” to.

Pressed on whether he supported a pause, he said: “I think there’s got to be appropriate time given to allow the city council to resolve these issues.”

Asked what he meant by this, he said: “Essentially, to give the city council more time to resolve the questions that arise around the homeless status of individuals.

“That’s not what the Home Office are proposing and I think that’s got to be put in place.”

Mr Swinney also defended the Scottish Government’s policies on housing, but said he “understands” the demands faced by Glasgow.

Council officials have spoken of the difficulties in finding accommodation for homeless refugees following positive asylum decisions.

They have argued that Home Office initiatives to streamline asylum processes means there have been more people approaching local authorities for homeless services.

Accommodation provided by the UK Border Agency comes to an end when someone is granted leave to remain.