We should focus on what Kneecap are concerned about, says Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has said the public should focus on what controversial rap group Kneecap are concerned about, rather than the band’s comments.

John Swinney responded to comments made by one of the band’s members at a show in Glasgow on Tuesday, which comes after the Irish trio were axed from this weekend’s TRNSMT festival in the city following police concerns.

Mr Swinney had raised concerns about comments from the band he said were “beyond the pale” after footage allegedly showing one member saying “the only good Tory is a dead Tory”, as he pushed for them to be dropped from the festival.

The group hit back at the First Minister during the O2 Academy show. According to BBC Scotland, Liam O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, asked the crowd: “What’s your First Minister’s name?” before swearing and adding: “They stopped us playing TRNSMT but they can’t stop us playing Glasgow.”

The band said the row around their axing from the festival had suggested their shows were “hate-fests”, but said they were about inclusion and love.

But speaking to journalists on Wednesday during a visit to a hospital on Falkirk, the First Minister called for focus to shift to the issues Kneecap are talking about, including the situation in Gaza.

“I think the most important thing at this moment is that we all focus on the issue that Kneecap are concerned about, which is the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” he said.

“I want to see a ceasefire implemented, I want to see humanitarian aid put into Gaza.”

He added: “I had a briefing yesterday from Unicef about the suffering of children in Gaza – it was literally impossible to listen to that, it’s so awful.

“What we should be focused on, the most important issue, is ending the suffering in Gaza and getting a ceasefire and getting humanitarian aid into Gaza which is sitting on the border of Gaza today.”

But Mr Swinney added that, if artists make controversial statements, he will likely be asked to respond to them.

“I understand I got a mention (at Tuesday’s show),” he said.

“What I’d say is that the last thing I want to be commenting on is about bands, I want people to enjoy their music and make their choices.

“But if bands say things that cause widespread concern, there shouldn’t be a surprise to bands that I get asked about them.”

Kneecap hit back at Scotland’s First Minister on Tuesday night as the Irish rap trio performed a gig in Glasgow.

The band previously sparked controversy after footage emerged that appeared to show Chara holding a flag of the proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Chara was subsequently charged with a terrorist offence but has been released under unconditional bail.

Ahead of TRNSMT, Police Scotland had warned Kneecap’s appearance could require a large police presence.

The band, which also consists of DJ Provai ad Moglai Bap, said they did not believe their axing from TRSNMT was the festival’s fault.

During their Glasgow show, they also led chants against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had called for the group to be axed from festivals in England.

Tuesday’s show at the O2 in Glasgow had sold out in 80 seconds and saw a number of people, including Bap, wear Celtic shirts, while many others donned the Irish tricolour.

Pro-Palestine protesters also gathered outside of the festival and spoke in support of Kneecap.

The band welcomed the activists, writing on social media: “Some scenes outside the venue for tonight’s gig in Glasgow.

“Hats off to the dozens of Palestine activists who’ve been here all day.

“Buzzing to play one of our favourite cities for a show that sold out in seconds.”

During the O2 show, the band had made a number of jokes about Rangers FC, but told the audience they had “more in common with a poor Rangers fan than a rich Celtic fan” as they called for working class unity.

Chara led critiques against Israel but said they were aimed at “the government, not the people”, the BBC said.

The broadcaster reported the biggest reaction of the night came after Chara said the UK Government had “done nothing for Ireland and nothing for Glasgow”.

Later, police said a woman was arrested for failing to leave a licensed premises and a man and woman were arrested for breach of the peace.

The band had previously attracted controversy after a clip that emerged from a gig in 2023 appeared to show a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Kneecap apologised to Katie Amess, the daughter of Tory MP Sir David Amess who was murdered in 2021, as well as the family of Jo Cox, the Labour MP who was murdered in 2016.

The group said their actions, including holding the Hezbollah flag, had been taken out of context.

They claim the controversies are part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.