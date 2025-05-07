‘No winners’ from further military escalation in Kashmir, warns Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has warned there are “no winners” from further military escalation amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan and exchanges of fire in the disputed Kashmir region.

At least 26 people, including a child, are reported to have died in Indian missile strikes which came in retaliation for last month’s massacre of tourists near Pahalgam, in the Indian part of Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with shelling – killing seven civilians, according to Indian police and medics – and claimed to have shot down Indian fighter jets.

In a post on X, the First Minister described rising tensions between India and Pakistan as “highly concerning”, and called on the leaders of both countries to “choose dialogue, diplomacy and shared humanity” over “force and bloodshed”.

Mr Swinney added that it would be a “worrying time” for Indian and Pakistani communities in Scotland, and said his government will do “all it can” to support them.

The statement read: “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan are highly concerning.

“There are no winners from further military escalation – protecting civilians in the region is urgent and paramount.

“I urge leaders in both countries to choose dialogue, diplomacy and shared humanity – ahead of force and bloodshed.

“This will be a deeply worrying time for our Indian and Pakistani communities in Scotland, and as First Minister, the Government I lead will do all it can to support them.

“My thoughts this evening are with the families of those who have loved ones in the region.

“Any Scots in the region should closely follow FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) travel advice.”

Mr Swinney’s comments come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called for calm between the two countries during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

In its latest advice the FCDO has warned against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border and 10 miles of the line of control, the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir.