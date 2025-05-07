‘Democratic majority’ of pro-indy MSPs should lead to referendum, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “democratic majority” of pro-independence MSPs following the next Scottish Parliament election should result in another referendum on the constitutional question, John Swinney has said.

The SNP leader set out his views on the way forward for Scottish independence as he gathered his team of constituency candidates for next year’s Holyrood election.

With a year to go until Scots go to the polls, Mr Swinney said he wanted to “bring Scotland together” at a party event in Edinburgh.

Taking questions from broadcasters, Mr Swinney was asked about the next steps in the SNP’s push for Scottish independence – the party’s founding mission.

Following last year’s general election results, where the SNP fell to just nine seats, the issue has not featured heavily in Mr Swinney’s speeches.

He said only a referendum could settle the issue and a “democratic majority” for independence in the Scottish Parliament should lead to a second referendum on Scottish independence.

While the Scottish Parliament currently has a majority of pro-independence MSPs, so far requests for a second referendum have not been granted.

The Supreme Court ruled on the issue in 2022, deciding that Holyrood did not have the power to hold a unilateral referendum.

Speaking to a group of journalists later, Mr Swinney was asked if he would ramp up his messaging on independence.

He said: “I recognise I had to earn the right to be heard by the public in Scotland.

“I think we had lost the right to be heard by the people of Scotland and I had to re-earn that.”

He continued: “I think people are learning the very, very, very hard way that you can change the government of Westminster, but it doesn’t change the outcomes for your lives.”

He was asked directly if there should be a convention on independence – something other pro-independence parties have demanded – but instead suggested that his focus is on “doing really well politically, engaging with the public and shifting the tectonic plates”.

Asked if the NHS was his biggest electoral liability over the next year, he said the health service is a “fundamental issue”.

Responding to Mr Swinney’s remarks, Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “Here it is straight from the horse’s mouth. John Swinney puts independence above action now on your job, your GP appointment or your children’s education.

“Any vote for him will be taken as a vote to waste more time arguing over independence.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are clear that the purpose of the Scottish Parliament should be to deliver swift local access to healthcare, provide more support for teachers and pupils in classrooms and get the economy growing again.

“More of the same old arguments won’t move this country forward.”