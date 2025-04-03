No attempt made for Swinney to meet US government during visit – spokesman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The First Minister did not seek meetings with US Government officials ahead of a trip to New York, it has been confirmed.

John Swinney will cross the Atlantic on Friday to attend a series of engagements as part of the annual Tartan Week celebrations.

His visit comes at a time of intense uncertainty for UK and Scottish trade after a 10% tariff was announced on all exports to the US, which will take effect at 5am UK time on Saturday – when Mr Swinney is in America.

But in a briefing for journalists after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, a spokesman for Mr Swinney said there had not been attempts made to meet with anyone in the administration.

“I don’t believe any meeting was sought, no,” he said.

“The focus of his visit to the US in the coming days is around Tartan Week, so he’s going to be in New York promoting Scotland as a place to do business, promoting Scottish culture.”

Repeatedly asked why the First Minister had not sought a meeting, the spokesman said Mr Swinney was visiting New York for Tartan Week rather than Washington – just over 200 miles away.

Asked if either the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, or the UK Ambassador the US, Lord Mandelson – with whom the First Minister recently met – had warned the Scottish Government not to seek to engage with the US administration, the spokesman said that was not the case.

Meanwhile, the First Minister has been clear about the impact of the tariffs on Scottish businesses, pledging to “stand shoulder to shoulder with Scottish industry”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay raised the issue with the First Minister at Holyrood, saying the charges will put jobs at risk.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, the Tory said: “The new Trump tariffs will put Scottish jobs at risk, they will stop businesses from growing and they will slow economic growth.”

Exports from Scotland to the US are worth some £4 billion a year, Mr Findlay noted, claiming President Trump’s tariffs will “cause significant harm to many of our industries including food and drink, textiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals”.

Mr Swinney stated: “The imposition of tariffs is not good news.

“It will be damaging for economic activity not just in Scotland, and the United Kingdom, but across the world.”

He added that the Scottish Government would now “work with the business community to strengthen the economic opportunities and prospects for Scotland”.

But he also said Holyrood ministers would engage with the UK Government – which is responsible for international trade.

But he also called on the Scottish Government to produce a new USA export plan, saying a decision to cancel a previous plan for this had been “short-sighted”.

Mr Findlay insisted: “We need to maximise the opportunities for Scottish businesses to sell their products abroad, which helps grow our economy and to fund public services.”

Mr Swinney, however, said that was a “bizarre” call given previous demands from the Tories that the Scottish Government close down its overseas offices.

The First Minister also spoke to journalists at Holyrood and was asked how he would be feeling if he ran a whisky distillery.

He said he would be “really worried”, adding: “I know just how much commitment and sacrifice has been made by the Scotch whisky industry to get to position it’s now in.

“It will be feeling sore this morning because it’s obviously just had another big hurdle put in its way in one of its most significant markets.”

Mr Swinney said he would be engaging with the trader association during his trip to the US.

He continued: “Am I confident the UK Government can secure a deal from the United States? No, I’m not.”

Asked later if the First Minister’s lack of confidence came from a lack of trust in the UK Government’s ability to secure a deal, or the Trump administration’s desire not to yield on tariffs, did not provide an answer.