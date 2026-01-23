Health board chief urged to reveal who put pressure on it to open hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Scotland’s biggest health board has been urged by the leader of the Scottish Conservatives to say who put pressure on it to open the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said in its closing submission to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry that the facility – which has been linked to infections of patients – was opened “too early”, was “not ready”, and that “pressure” had been applied to open on time.

The Scottish Government – and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – have come under fire after the revelations, with opposition figures claiming the push would have come from ministers.

On Friday, Tory leader Russell Findlay urged NHSGGC chief Professor Jann Gardner to say who the accusations referred to.

In a letter, he said: “It was shocking to read in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s closing submission to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry that ‘pressure was applied to open the hospital on time and on budget, and it is now clear that the hospital opened too early. It was not ready’.

“Surviving patients, the families of patients who died, and the public deserve to know exactly who applied this pressure and why the hospital then opened before it was ready, thereby putting the lives of patients at risk.”

Mr Findlay posed questions to the chief executive, asking if any ministers or Government officials had pressured the health board to open the hospital, who they were and what consideration was given to any pressure.

Mr Findlay also asked if it was the health board who set the 2015 opening date for the hospital, and when the Government was informed of suspected contamination of the water system.

On Thursday, First Minister John Swinney was asked four times if the Government had put pressure on the board – an accusation which he rejected.

The First Minister also committed to release documents to the public if necessary, following opposition calls.

“I have every confidence in (inquiry chairman) Lord Brodie in taking the evidence that he has taken will provide the open scrutiny and the truth that is required by the families and by everybody else,” he said.

“The Government has shared all relevant evidence that addresses the terms of reference of the inquiry.

“Nonetheless, if there is anything further related to the business of Government, whether that’s cabinet minutes or ministerial correspondence not submitted to the inquiry, then I’m happy to release this, subject to any appropriate redactions, such as personal information and the respecting of legal professional privilege.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been contacted for comment.