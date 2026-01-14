Reform ‘recycling machine for Tory party’ – Swinney ahead of leader announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has been labelled a “recycling machine for the Tory party” by Scotland’s First Minister.

John Swinney made the comments ahead of Nigel Farage’s visit to Edinburgh on Thursday where he will announce the party’s Scottish leader.

Lord Offord is tipped to lead the party north of the border, having defected from the Conservatives last month.

The peer was treasurer of the Scottish Tories before his departure and previously served as minister in the last Tory government.

He is now expected to take Reform UK into the Holyrood election in May, with the party polling second behind the SNP.

Asked about the leadership announcement, Mr Swinney told the Press Association: “I think it’s highly likely whoever leads Reform in Scotland is likely to be a former Tory because it seems to be a recycling machine for the Tory party.

“What Reform represents is the politics of division and hate and I don’t think those politics are attractive to mainstream opinion within Scotland.

“So we’ll take on Reform. I’m going to have nothing to do with the politics of Reform.

“I will confront the baseless arguments that they put forward, and whoever the leader is, I will challenge them with the fact that their politics have no place in Scotland.”

Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who was only in the post for two months, was announced as the latest defection to Reform on Monday, one of around 20 former Tory MPs.

Graham Simpson, a former Tory MSP, defected to Reform last year and is currently the party’s only MSP.

Mr Offord has said he would resign his membership of the House of Lords and run to be an MSP in May.

Following legislation passed last year, Lords are disqualified from becoming members of the Scottish Parliament.

Reform UK has been approached for comment.