Eradicating child poverty ‘more challenging’ after spring statement – Swinney

John Swinney has said efforts to eradicate child poverty will be “more challenging” as a result of the welfare changes made in the Chancellor’s spring statement.

The First Minister spoke after figures showed Scotland’s interim child poverty targets for 2023/24 were missed.

At 22%, the annual figures for relative child poverty were above the interim target of 18% set by law.

Campaigners have said it is “disappointing” the target was missed, but noted devolved policies like the Scottish child payment are proving effective in reducing poverty levels.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said the figures should act as a “thundering wake-up call”.

Mr Swinney was asked for his response to the spring statement during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said Scotland’s welfare system is “based on dignity and respect, and that will always be the approach that we take”.

The First Minister said: “I want to make sure that we put our focus into the necessary work to eradicate child poverty.

“That will become more challenging as a consequence of the spring statement.

“Because we are once again, as we found with the last Conservative government, swimming against a tide of rising poverty levels as a consequence of UK Government decision-making.”

Mr Swinney said the latest figures show poverty is reducing, but this pattern will be “challenged” by the UK Government’s decisions.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is seeking savings of £4.8 billion in 2029/30 through her package of changes to incapacity benefits.

She also outlined a £2.2 billion defence spending hike over the next year from April, which the UK Government says will deliver growth and jobs in Scotland.

Targets were set by the Scottish Parliament in 2017 to reduce the number of youngsters in relative poverty to less than 10% by 2030.

However, ministers have conceded there is no enforcement mechanism if the targets are missed.

Mr Swinney has said the 2030 target can still be met “if there is the right policy focus across the board”.

He has pledged to mitigate the effects of the two-child benefit cap, but payments for this are not expected to begin until 2026.

Relative poverty is defined as having a household income less than 60% of the UK median.

Responding to the figures, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said on Thursday: “Statistics published today show that although we have not met the interim child poverty targets, the proportion of children living in relative poverty has reduced and year-on-year rates are now lower than they have been since 2014-15, while the proportion in absolute poverty has also fallen with the annual figure the lowest in 30 years.”

Chris Birt, associate director at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, noted that more than one million people are in poverty in Scotland after housing costs are accounted for – around a fifth of the population.

He said: “The First Minister wants to eradicate child poverty and every party in the Parliament signed up to these targets. Today should be a thundering wake-up call.

“Next year people in Scotland will choose the next Scottish government. That government will carry a huge responsibility and challenge to meet the 2030 targets.”

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at the think tank IPPR Scotland, said: “No child deserves to live in poverty, yet these figures highlight the work still to be done to deliver the First Minister’s number one priority of eradicating child poverty.”

He said that based on current policies, the Government will “almost certainly” miss its 2030 target.

Child Poverty Action Group director John Dickie said: “These latest statistics show that Holyrood policies, especially the Scottish child payment, are working to shift the dial for children in Scotland in the face of poverty rising to record highs across the rest of the UK.

“It is obviously disappointing that progress falls short of the interim targets, but the statistics show that when government invests to support families, then child poverty will fall.”

Earlier this week, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the defence spending boost makes the UK “stronger and safer”.

He said: “The spring statement also delivered an extra £28 million for the Scottish Government.

“That is on top of their £4.9 billion extra from the budget, creating a record £47.7 billion settlement for 25/26, announced at the autumn budget.

“This is the biggest budget settlement in the history of devolution and an end to austerity.”