Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

King to host reception celebrating Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will attend the event.

The King will attend a reception in Edinburgh alongside First Minister John Swinney (PA)
The King will attend a reception in Edinburgh alongside First Minister John Swinney (PA) (PA Wire)

The King is to celebrate Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit with a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Charles will be joined by Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney at the event in Edinburgh on Monday.

During the reception in the Throne Room the King and Mr Swinney will meet investors, business representatives and leaders from industries including technology, healthcare and AI.

They will start by meeting representatives from Rosebank Distillery which was founded in Falkirk in 1840 and is considered a good example of innovation, sustainability and biodiversity.

The distillery also won the best in show award at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The King and Mr Swinney will have the opportunity to taste a dram of whisky during the reception.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in