‘Huge amount of documentation’ given to hospitals inquiry, says John Swinney

A “huge amount of documentation” has been given to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, John Swinney has said, as he resisted opposition calls to publish exchanges around the opening of Glasgow’s flagship hospital.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board this week suggested there had been pressure put on it to open the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on time and on budget.

The board also admitted the environment at the facility likely led to infections which resulted in the deaths of patients.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar – who has campaigned on the issue for years – has urged the Government to publish communications and documents around the opening of the hospital.

Speaking to the Press Association on Thursday, the First Minister resisted those calls.

“There’s a huge amount of documentation which has been made available to the public inquiry,” he said.

“I think the approach that we have taken has been an open approach, designed to provide the inquiry with all the information that it required for its terms of reference to be addressed, and we obviously await with interest the conclusions of Lord Brodie in this inquiry so that we can identify the issues that need to be addressed and the lessons that need to be learned.”

His comments came following a scathing statement from families whose loved ones were impacted by infections at the hospital.

Released ahead of closing statements being made at the inquiry on Thursday through Thompsons Solicitors Scotland, the families said ventilation and water issues at the hospital “killed and poisoned our loved ones”.

Their statement added: “We were all lied to by GGCH (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde). We were all disbelieved by GGCH. We were all demeaned and smeared by GGCH. We have all had or families devastated and our lives traumatised by GGCH.”

They added: “The leadership of GGCH past and present must now face a reckoning.”

Political leaders were also urged to take action by the families.

Mr Swinney said: “What I would say to the families who have been affected by the issues being looked at at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital inquiry is, first of all, to express my sympathies to them for the losses that they’ve suffered and the experience that they have had.

“The Government set up the inquiry to get to the truth and it’s absolutely vital that is the case, so the families can understand and have confidence in what has happened and that we can learn lessons from all of that.

“I assure the families that the Government will look with care and with attention at the conclusions of the public inquiry that we established to make sure that we address all the issues that are involved.”