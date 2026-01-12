Swinney will still ‘work very hard’ to win backing for Scottish Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney said his Scottish Government will still “work very hard” to secure the backing of other parties for the Budget – despite Labour having already pledged not to block the SNP’s tax and spending plans for the coming year.

The Scottish First Minister insisted, however, he was still keen to “work with others” and “create common ground” around the proposals – which will be unveiled to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Mr Swinney said the Budget for 2026-27 would be focused on helping families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, as well providing “strong investment” for the NHS.

Here, the SNP leader said, he hoped the Budget could help build on what he insisted was “significant progress” by the NHS to tackle long waiting times that have built up since the Covid pandemic.

With the Budget imminent, the Scottish Government is facing a variety of demands from a range of sectors across Scotland – with business leaders calling for help for firms facing rising rates bills; while anti-poverty campaigners are calling for the Scottish Child Payment, which helps low income families, to be increased.

Mr Swinney stressed that the Scottish Government “listens carefully to a range of different voices about the priorities in the Budget”.

Speaking to the Press Association on a visit to the Quarriers social care charity in Cowdenbeath, Fife, he said his Government considered “all of those different views and ideas and proposals that are set out”.

Speaking ahead of Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s statement on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said: “Tomorrow, the Government will set out a Budget that is focused on addressing the challenges facing families within Scotland today, addressing the challenges around the cost of living and making sure we have got strong investment in the National Health Service to continue the significant progress that has been taken forward by the NHS recovery plan, which is seeing a sustained reduction in long waits within the National Health Service.

“These considerations will be right at the heart of the budget, alongside making sure we take the steps to invest in boosting the Scottish economy.”

With the SNP operating as a minority administration at Holyrood, Mr Swinney said it was “welcome” that Labour had made clear it would not seek to block the Budget from passing.

But he also made clear talks with other political parties would continue, in the hope of securing greater support for his Government’s tax and spending plans.

Mr Swinney said: “The Government does not operate with a majority within Parliament so we rely on the co-operation and collaboration with others to make sure that we are able to secure passage of the Budget because, without the passage of our Budget, investment in our public services cannot take place in the way that members of the public rely upon for that support and assistance.

“So, we are obviously engaged in extensive discussions with other political parties. I hope we can gather together sufficient support.

“But if the Labour Party has decided essentially to enable the Budget to pass then that will be welcome.”

Labour also abstained in last year’s key budget vote, with Mr Swinney recalling how, despite that, ministers continued to “work very hard to secure support from other political parties”, securing agreements with both the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Speaking ahead of this year’s Budget, the First Minister said: “That remains our priority and our position, that we will work with others to make sure we create common ground, focused around a Budget that will tackle the challenges that families are facing, make sure that we have in place support to tackle the cost of living and sustain our investment in the National Health Service to continue the good work to reduce waiting times.”

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, urged the Government to use the Budget to benefit the lives of Scots, rather than to boost the election chances of the SNP.

“Tomorrow, the Scottish Government must do what is right and prioritise the people of Scotland, not political survival,” she said.

“With the election looming large, this Budget can’t sacrifice the long-term wellbeing and growth of our nation on the altar of short-term political survival.

“We must see bold decisions from the Finance Secretary on reforming tax on property and land, along with the introduction of wealth taxes, not more of the same measures designed to prioritise short-term electioneering.”

Ahead of the Budget announcement, Scottish Liberal Democrats finance spokesman Jamie Greene said his party wanted to see movement on colleges, councils, mental health, childcare, business rates and a “fair deal” for islanders.

If those improvements are made, then “there’s a conversation to be had” between the two sides, Mr Greene said.