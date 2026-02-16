Adverts urge boys to avoid sexist content, warning it is ‘never harmless’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new advertising campaign from the Scottish Government will urge boys not to share misogynistic content online, telling them “sexist content is never harmless”.

The online adverts will encourage boys and young men to think before sharing or interacting with such content.

One of the short video clips shows a boy sitting on a couch, watching a video on his phone of a character speaking into a podcaster-style microphone.

A voiceover says “sexist content is never harmless, it hurts girls in real life – including the ones you know”. as the emojis on the boy’s phone all change to become the face of an upset girl, resembling the person sitting next to him on the couch.

The five-week ad campaign will feature on online channels including Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch and YouTube, as well as outdoor advertising.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Social media plays a significant role in most young people’s lives, and the rise of online misogyny means that young boys and men are often seeing harmful, sexist content, even when they have not been searching for it.

“This is deeply concerning, particularly given that so many of these young audiences may be easily influenced.

“Our campaign is designed to make boys and young men aware of the impact of sexist content on social media and how interacting with that can harm the women and girls they know in the real world – including their sisters, friends and classmates.

“By choosing not to like, share or comment on sexist content online, boys and men can help stop it spreading.”

Mr Swinney said ministers will do “everything we can” to eradicate violence against women and girls.

Rebekah MacLeod is project lead for White Ribbon Scotland, which aims to tackle violence against women and girls.

She said: “Everyone has a role to play in ending violence against women and girls, but especially men and boys.

“There is often a disconnect in understanding of how the content that young people consume and share online impacts upon how they see, speak to, and treat the women and girls around them.

“In an online world shaped by algorithms and increasingly divisive and dangerous narratives, harmful attitudes can be normalised, reinforced, and rewarded at speed and scale.

“We cannot emphasise just how important this campaign is. This campaign empowers men and boys to understand that they play a powerful role by choosing not to engage or share this harmful content.”