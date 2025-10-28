Scottish minister criticises ‘lack of engagement’ on asylum seeker barracks plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has said she is “deeply concerned” by the lack of engagement from the UK Government ahead of announcing its plans to house asylum seekers in a Highland military barracks.

The Home Office announced on Tuesday that Cameron Barracks in Inverness – along with another site in the south of England – would be used to temporarily house around 900 men seeking asylum while their applications are processed.

Highland Council has said around 300 men will be housed at the Inverness barracks.

But Shirley-Anne Somerville has hit out at the plans, citing a lack of consultation from the UK Government.

A spokesman for Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney told journalists on Friday that ministers were aware of the intention to potentially use Cameron Barracks, but had not been told of a final decision before the announcement.

A letter released on Tuesday evening shows Ms Somerville requested an “urgent meeting” around the issue with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood – a call which she said went unanswered.

“While asylum policy and the use of hotels as emergency accommodation is the responsibility of the UK Government, I am deeply concerned and dismayed about the lack of engagement from the Home Office with the Scottish Government, Highland Council and local service providers,” she said.

“Decisions, such as the use of sites as large as Cameron Barracks, must be made in partnership with local government.

“That is why I wrote to the Home Secretary on September 26 calling for an urgent meeting with the Scottish Government, Cosla and Highland Council to discuss their proposal. It is deeply disappointing I have yet to receive a response.”

The Scottish Government “stands ready” to help house asylum seekers, Ms Somerville added, but “appropriate financial assistance” must be given to councils to support local services.

“Such collaborative working is the only way to ensure a coherent approach to asylum accommodation is achieved,” she said.

“One which works for both local communities and asylum seekers.

“More fundamentally the UK Government must deliver a more effective and humane asylum system that treats people fleeing conflict and persecution with dignity and respect.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Following the announcement, Highland Council said it had concerns about “community cohesion” and planned to hold a special meeting next week to discuss the issue, with the barracks expected to be in use in early December.

In a joint statement, council convener Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner and opposition leader Alasdair Christie said: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

Local politicians have also voiced their concerns, primarily around the safety of local residents, given the site is flanked by houses.

Liberal Democrat MP Angus MacDonald said the site was “not an appropriate location to house a large number of migrants”.

He added: “Cameron Barracks is surrounded by housing and only a 10-minute walk to the High Street, it is secured only by a modest fence. Will security still be maintained by the Army?

“There is a risk that this causes major upheaval in the city centre while only housing a tiny fraction of the numbers awaiting processing.”

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing said in a statement he has had “numerous messages” of “deep concern” from constituents since the news broke.

He said: “Many constituents have told me they are particularly worried about the proposed accommodation of several hundred men in such a central location, close to residential areas.

“They are especially concerned for safety of women and girls. These concerns are about safety and community capacity – not prejudice – and they must be taken seriously.”

Mr Ewing, a former SNP stalwart before announcing he would be standing next year as an independent candidate, added that he would be raising the issue directly with the First Minister and urging him to oppose it.

Tory Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain dismissed the plans as a “gimmick”, adding: “This latest back-of-a-fag-packet idea to house asylum seekers in Cameron Barracks will alarm people in Inverness.

“On top of the security concerns, this could ultimately place a huge burden on local services, especially housing.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are furious at the level of illegal migrants and asylum hotels.

“This Government will close every asylum hotel. Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward to ease pressure on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across government so that we can accelerate delivery.”