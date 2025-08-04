Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to stand down as MSP in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced she will not be running for re-election as an MSP next year.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said she does not wish to “miss any more of the precious early years of family life”.

She is one of the SNP’s most significant politicians, having finished second in the 2023 leadership election, which saw Humza Yousaf succeed Nicola Sturgeon as party leader.

When John Swinney became First Minister last year, he appointed Ms Forbes to his cabinet as his deputy, also taking charge of the Government’s economy portfolio.

In a statement shared on Monday, Ms Forbes said she had reflected over recess and decided not to run again in 2026.

She said she had been “privileged” to serve her various roles in government.

Ms Forbes said: “I remain wholly supportive of the First Minister just as when I backed him to be leader of the SNP and I look forward to campaigning for the SNP at the next election – to lead Scotland to independence.

“I was first elected in my mid-20s, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service. In that time, I presented multiple budgets, supported thousands of businesses and workers during Covid-19 and launched Scotland’s most ambitious business start up network TechScaler.

“I now wish to step back from my public duties and focus on new opportunities to serve people.

“I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family.

“I have consistently put the public’s needs ahead of my family’s during that time. I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure.

“Looking ahead to the future, I do not want to miss any more of the precious early years of family life – which can never be rewound.”

The First Minister wrote back to Ms Forbes, saying he understood her decision and thanking her for her contributions.

Mr Swinney said: ““You have made a huge contribution to public life in Scotland and have been instrumental in making progress on economic issues for my Government.

“You have much to be proud of in all of the work you have undertaken but I am especially heartened by the effect of your leadership on advancing support for the Gaelic language.

“We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced.

“I wish you, Ali and your family well and much happiness in the years ahead.”

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said she wished Ms Forbes well, but said she was part of a “tired government with no vision”.

She said: “It is a great honour for us all to represent our constituents in Parliament, and I am sure that those living in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch will be grateful for her work during that time.

“Of course, as much as being an MSP is a privilege, it is also a demanding job which can make for a difficult balance between our working and personal lives.”

She added: “But it cannot have escaped the notice of voters that many of the SNP’s former rising stars are abandoning the stage, often to be replaced by defeated names of yesteryears and anonymous party apparatchiks.”