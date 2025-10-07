Scotland’s ‘immense resources’ only available with independence, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Access to Scotland’s “immense resources” will only be available if the country becomes independent, First Minister John Swinney has said.

At an event in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Mr Swinney will unveil a new independence paper, which appears to be different to the 13 documents in the Building a New Scotland series published by his two immediate predecessors Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the paper – dubbed “A Fresh Start with Independence” – the First Minister said: “We need to be able to utilise the immense resources of our country for the benefit of all our people.

“Those possibilities are only available to Scotland with the fresh start of independence.

“Scotland has so many strengths and so much potential: our people, our land, our natural resources, our key sectors, our institutions, our ingenuity and our cultural assets.

“But our ability to improve the standard of living of people in Scotland is constrained by the UK, its poor economic performance and its long-standing, deep inequalities.

“Scotland needs to be able to improve the opportunities available to our people, our communities and our businesses. Scotland needs to build a stronger, more inclusive economy that works for all.

“Publishing ‘A Fresh Start with Independence’ will set out how, by becoming an independent country, we can tackle the current challenges and create a Scotland with a prosperous economy and just society.”

The publication comes just days before the beginning of the SNP conference, where the First Minister will put his plans for seeking a new independence referendum to party members.

The proposal would see Mr Swinney seek a second referendum if the party gains a majority in next year’s election.

However, an amendment to the motion laid by Mr Swinney which will be debated at the Aberdeen event this weekend would treat the vote in May as a de-facto referendum, meaning victory for the SNP would provide a mandate for Scotland to become independent without a poll similar to that of 2014.