John Swinney says campaigning in Holyrood by-election is ‘tough’

John Swinney has said the SNP will “give it all we’ve got” to win a Holyrood by-election after the death of one of his ministers.

Christina McKelvie had been on medical leave from her Scottish Government post when she died in March.

Mr Swinney said campaigning in her Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat ahead of the by-election had sometimes been “tough” because of the number of locals who speak to him about Ms McKelvie.

Speaking to the PA news agency while campaigning in Hamilton, the Scottish First Minister said many constituents in the area “talk about their love for Christina, that’s the word they use”.

Mr Swinney added: “So I actually find some of my conversations in Hamilton quite tough, because we are talking about somebody I loved, I loved being in her company, she was such a force for good.

“It reminds you of just what you have lost.

“And you can’t be involved in a political party without feeling deep affection and commitment to those you work with, it is difficult.”

But he added: ““That is why we’re all working so hard, because we feel this is precious by-election for us, because this is for Christina.”

Asked if his party will win the vote on June 5, Mr Swinney said: “It will be a tight contest, there is no doubt about that.”

With Reform UK standing a candidate after a surge in popularity for Nigel Farage’s party, Mr Swinney said there are “lots variables”, adding: “We’ve just had seismic political events in England in the local authority elections, the mayoral elections and the parliamentary by-election.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in politics these days. But we are working very hard to win it and we will give it all that we have got.”

He added that the SNP campaign was “going well”, praising local councillor Katy Loudon as a “superb candidate” for the constituency.

Mr Swinney said: “She is a tremendous candidate, empathetic and kind, exactly the kind of person I would want to have standing for us.”