Swinney looks forward to Sturgeon’s contribution to SNP after being cleared

First Minister John Swinney has said he “looks forward” to Nicola Sturgeon’s contribution to the SNP’s campaign next year, 24 hours after she was cleared in a police probe.

Ms Sturgeon was told on Thursday morning no action would be taken against her in relation to Operation Branchform – the investigation into the SNP’s finances.

It came on the same day her estranged husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Mr Murrell made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and was committed for further examination and bailed.

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also informed by police he will not face any action on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists following an event hosted by the CBI, Mr Swinney – who served as Ms Sturgeon’s deputy for her entire tenure as first minister – welcomed her efforts in a local by-election in Glasgow which the party won on Friday.

The former first minister had been seen campaigning in aid of her election agent, Mhairi Hunter, in the Southside Central ward on Glasgow City Council.

The party also won another seat in the city’s north east.

“I very much welcome Nicola’s participation in the work of the party and the campaigning effort,” the First Minister said.

“She would be particularly delighted with the Southside Central seat that Mhairi Hunter was elected (in) as a consequence.

“I look forward to that contribution to our campaign.”

Asked if he had spoken to his former boss about the announcement she had been cleared by police, the First Minister said he had not, as a result of a “very busy couple of days”.

In a statement released on Friday, Mr Swinney heralded the “fantastic double-win” which saw Ms Hunter and Donna McGill elected, claiming it showed the anger at the Labour Party among voters.

“It’s also clear that people feel deeply betrayed by Labour and their growing list of broken promises since last year’s election,” he said.

“Whether its rising energy bills, scrapping the Winter Fuel Payment or inflicting billions of pounds of cuts on disabled people – the UK Labour Government is treating Scotland with contempt and Scottish Labour have shown themselves to be completely incapable of standing up to them.

“In contrast, the SNP Government is delivering on the people of Scotland’s priorities: increasing capacity in our NHS; making it easier for people to see their GP; bringing back universal winter heating support; and investing in our public services.”