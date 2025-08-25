Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Black cab rapist John Worboys ‘investigated over alleged 1990s sex attack’

The 68-year-old was locked up in 2009 for drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women in London.

Ted Hennessey
Monday 25 August 2025 10:06 BST
John Worboys is in jail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Black cab rapist John Worboys is reportedly being investigated over an alleged sex attack in the 1990s.

The 68-year-old predator, now known as John Radford, was locked up indefinitely for public protection with a minimum term of eight years in 2009, after he was found guilty of 19 sex offences against 12 women between 2006 and 2008.

He was later jailed for life with a minimum term of six years at the Old Bailey in December 2019 after he admitted spiking the drinks of four women.

Police are now investigating an alleged rape more than 25 years ago in Blackpool, when Worboys worked as a stripper, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of rape which was reported to have happened in the late 1990s in Blackpool.

“An investigation was launched, and our enquiries are ongoing.

“No one has been arrested at this stage.”

Worboys, from Enfield, north London, became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his Hackney carriage.

Police previously said that they believe the former male stripper committed offences against more than 100 women before he was caught.

