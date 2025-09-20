Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information concerning two boys, David Leckey, 11, and Jonathan Aven, 14, who vanished from east Belfast almost 60 years ago in September 1969.

Their cases were among those highlighted in the recent 2023 documentary 'Lost Boys', which explored the disappearances of several children during the 1960s and 70s.

Authorities stated that the families have endured "unimaginable pain" since their loved ones went missing.

They believe the boys may have got on the train to Bangor and have urged anyone who may have encountered them in any circumstances or location over the past 56 years to come forward to police.

They said the family of David, from Memel Street, had “no indication that he was unhappy or in trouble of any kind and didn’t think he would ever have left home” when he went missing.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by PSNI of 11-year-old David Leckey, who was last seen in east Belfast in September 1969 ( PSNI/PA Wire )

Jonathan, from Sydenham Drive, was described by his father as a “happy little boy” who attended Ashfield Boys’ School, “which he seemed to like and appeared to be doing well at”.

“More than 50 years have now passed since both David and Jonathan went missing, their families have suffered over these years not knowing what happened to them on the day they left their home addresses,” a police spokesperson said.

“The pain and suffering of not knowing throughout the years must be unimaginable. Our thoughts very much remain with the families of both David and Jonathan at this time.

“This remains an open missing persons case with the circumstances around their disappearance still unexplained.

“Detectives will consider all investigative opportunities and follow all lines of inquiry as part of the review and will consider any potential criminal offences that may be linked to their disappearance.”

They added: “If anyone has any information in relation to the disappearance of David and Jonathan we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 or by emailing LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk quoting reference RM14009442. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Belfast law firm KRW Law who act for the Aven and Leckey families welcomed the fresh appeal for information.

They said they have been working collaboratively with PSNI in their investigation set up following the broadcast of the Lost Boys documentary, adding: “there is now a collective will to get much needed and long over due answers for the families of these two young boys”.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by PSNI of 14-year-old Jonathan Aven, who was last seen in east Belfast in September 1969 ( PSNI/PA Wire )

Solicitor Owen Winters said it is never too late for justice.

“Of particular concern to us is the need to have a linked approach to the disappearance of Jonathan and David in 1969 together with other similarly themed cases,” he said.

“Incredibly, despite evidence connecting a series of other disappearances and killings, there was never any attempt to join all cases together. Until now.

“We have urged police to have all cases and incidents under the auspices of one centralised investigative approach. In this way there will be a mutual dividend for all engaged families.”