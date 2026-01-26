Luke Littler and Jonny Wilkinson back campaign to tackle male loneliness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sport stars Luke Littler, Jonny Wilkinson, Luke Humphries and Jacob Bethell are among those supporting a Government campaign to tackle male loneliness.

Running from January 26 until February 2, the Team Up campaign will see sports clubs across the country run events to “shine a light” on how sport helps boys and young men.

England’s World Cup-winning fly-half Wilkinson has thrown his backing behind the campaign, which is supported by major sporting bodies including the Premier League, EFL and the Rugby Football League.

Wilkinson, 46, said he was supporting the campaign because of the “power” sport has to create connection.

The former England rugby union international said: “It’s definitely not wrong to feel isolated – to feel lonely, on your own, challenged, stressed, to feel all those kind of things. It sure can be tough but it’s definitely not out of the ordinary.

“I’m supporting this campaign because of the power of sport, the power of activity, of getting together with other like-minded people.

“The power of sharing, letting go, being able to experience that connection with people. Coming together through sport is a special thing and it can change lives.”

A survey by Sport England revealed one in four boys and young men feel lonely at least sometimes, prompting concern among ministers that young men without “positive spaces” are vulnerable to isolation, poor mental health, and negative online influences.

In December, the Government announced its 10-year youth plan, with £500 million of investment promised to revive youth services.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said sport can “challenge the stigma” around male mental health and build communities for boys and young men.

She said: “Too many of our young men are facing loneliness and struggle in silence, not sure where to turn. This has a serious impact on their mental health and on the communities we all share.

“By coming together, we can use the power of sport to reach young men, hold on to them, provide them with positive activities and support them with their mental health.

“Through local clubs, programmes and support networks, we can challenge the stigma and show young men that there is a whole community behind them.”

England cricketer Jacob Bethell, 22, said cricket gave him a place to “belong”, adding: “Being part of a team teaches you that you matter, that your voice counts, and that you’re stronger together than on your own.

“That’s why I’m supporting the Team Up campaign and would encourage anyone to get down to their local cricket club and find their team.”