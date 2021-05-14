Family of boy, 9, killed by lightning donate his organs to save three others

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning have donated his organs in the hope he will be able to save the lives of three other children.

Jordan Banks was killed when a thunderstorm hit as he played football in a field in Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services took Jordan, who had suffered serious injuries, to hospital where he died a short time later.

In a moving tribute posted to social media, Matt Banks said Jordan was “always putting other people [above] himself” and described him as “a selfless little person”.

Mr Banks wrote on Facebook: “Jordan was and is the most amazing little person. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, and when parents say they have the best kid ever, he [genuinely] was the best ever and if I ever could have asked for a perfect child that was my Jordan.

“I couldn’t have been prouder of him always putting other people [above] himself, such a selfless little person. Even now his kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live, as he always told us he wanted to be able to help other people if he could.”

Jordan’s father said that the family has donated his organs “which we know will be what he wanted”.

In January, Jordan ran 30 miles in memory of his uncle, Reece Begg, who killed himself in 2018, raising more than £2,300 for local mental health service Counselling in the Community.

Liverpool FC – the team Jordan was a “passionate” fan of – wore tops with Jordan’s name in their warm-up session before a match on Thursday evening and tweeted that their victory against Manchester United was “a big win for Jordan”.

Mr Banks said that “words can’t even explain how heartbroken” he is, adding: “Not only have I lost my little boy I have lost my little best mate”.

He told parents to never take time with their children for granted, saying: “Cherish every moment, even moments that seem too insignificant right now.

“Picking them up from school, putting them to bed at night, making them a drink have tea time together… as you never know when moments like that will be taken away from you.

“It only feels like yesterday I was making Jordan a brew, putting him to bed, getting kisses, squeezing him and playing with him… So please, please, if you are busy and they might want to play a game or watch something with you, just find time because it’s priceless.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Jordan’s family has already raised nearly £80,000.

Two people are killed by lightning in the UK every year on average.